President Jokowi reportedly visits Mubar, regional government begins preparation





MUNA BARAT, DETIKSULTRA.COM – After the cancellation of his planned visit several months ago, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is certain to pay this time a working visit (kunker) to the regency of West Muna (Mubar) , in southeast Sulawesi (Sultra). According to the circulating schedule regarding the working visit plan, President Jokowi will arrive in West Muna on May 14, 2024. On his agenda, President Jokowi will visit a number of traditional markets as well as the Mubar Regional General Hospital (RSUD) located in Lombujaya Village, Sawerigadi District. For this reason, the local regional government (Pemda) is currently beginning to make various preparations to welcome Jokowi's arrival. Acting Regent (acting) of Muna West, La Ode Butolo, said his party is currently starting to clean the roads and repair damaged roads, especially the road that will be used by the President's entourage, namely the road to the regent's office and the RSUD. “I ask the PUPR to complete it as quickly as possible because this route will be used by the President to visit the hospital,” he said on Saturday (11/5/2024). Apart from this, Jokowi will also visit the construction of road infrastructure from the Presidential Instruction (Inpres) funds which was completed in 2023 in Kusambi and Tiworo Tengah districts. This is the program of the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to Southeast Sulawesi on May 13 and 14, 2024. May 13:

1. 08:00 take-off – 10:00 WITA arrival Haluoleo.

2. Take off the Ameroro Dam (item 1).

3. Takeoff from North Kolaka, Bulog Warehouse (object 2), restaurant (research area) (object 3), inauguration location of the impres regional road (object 4), return to Halypad.

4. Takeoff to Haluoleo-Hotel Claro (internal). May 14:

1. Actively submit land certificates (area search) (object 5)

2. Take off Muna (hely) continue market inspection (item 6), go to Bulog Laende warehouse (item 7), go to West Muna Traditional Market (item 8), go to RM (search area ), go west to Muna Regional Hospital (item 9).

3. Take off from Haluoleo-Jakarta. (comics) Journalist: La Ode Darlan

Publisher: Pay

