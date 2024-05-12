Donald Trump threatened with new investigation





Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, has threatened former President Donald Trump with a new investigation into his promises to big oil companies.

The Washington Post reported this week on a deal that Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, proposed to top oil executives at a dinner at Mar-a-Lago last month: raise $1 billion dollars for his campaign and he would cancel dozens of proposals from President Joe Biden. environmental regulations and prevent new rules, according to people with knowledge of the dinner.

According to the Post's sources, Trump said offering him $1 billion would be a “deal,” because of the taxes and regulations they wouldn't have to worry about if he were in office.

Whitehouse, who previously looked into the oil sector as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, told The New Republic in an article published Saturday that it was “very likely” that his committee would look into the revelations. reported by President Mar-a- of Trump. Dinner at Lago with oil executives.

“It’s almost an invitation to ask more questions,” he said, calling it a “natural extension of the investigation already underway.”

Newsweek reached out to Whitehouse by phone and Trump's spokesperson by email for comment.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Friday. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, threatened Trump with a new investigation… Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday in New York. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, threatened Trump with a new investigation into his promises to big oil companies. More means Curtis – Piscine/Getty Images

The Senate Budget Committee and the House Oversight and Accountability Committee have been investing in the oil industry for years and released their findings last week.

They found that the oil industry would publicly support climate regulations and goals, but behind closed doors would express skepticism. Big oil companies have denied misleading the public about their role in the climate crisis, an allegation leveled by Democrats. Spokespeople for major companies like Exxon, BP and Shell have said they are working toward a greener future.

Whitehouse said that when he read the Post article about Trump's proposed deal with Big Oil, he immediately thought “trade.”

The senator pointed to a Politico article published this week that reported that big oil companies were creating executive orders for Trump to sign if he wins this year's presidential election. The orders aim to promote natural gas exports, reduce drilling costs and increase offshore oil concessions.

“Put these things together and it starts to look pretty damn corrupt,” Whitehouse said.

Trump promised to do many things on his first day in office if he were to win the presidency, saying on the campaign trail that he would be a “dictator” that day.

At a town hall event hosted by Fox News host Sean Hannity in December, Hannity pressed Trump to promise that he would never abuse his power in retaliation against anyone, as had been suggested previously, if he were re-elected. In response, Trump suggested he would only behave this way on the first day of his hypothetical second term.

“Except for the first day,” the former president said. “No, no, no, except for the first day. We close the border and we drill, drill, drill. After that, I'm not a dictator anymore.” His comment on drilling referred to his promise to expand oil drilling in the United States. He later said the comments were “a joke.” Trump also said, “I won't have time for revenge.”

According to the Post, Trump promised oil executives to end Biden's hold on permits for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, said three people present when the comment was made. “You’ll get it on day one,” Trump reportedly said, according to one dinner attendee.

On his first day in office in 2021, Biden restored or strengthened more than 100 environmental regulations that Trump had weakened or removed during his term. With just six months until the election, which will likely be a rematch between Trump and Biden, the Biden administration is working to implement 10 new environmental rules, including increasing the cost for big oil companies to drill on public lands .

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-investigation-big-oil-deal-senator-sheldon-whitehouse-1899599 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos