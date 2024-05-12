divide and conquer? DW 05/11/2024

Politics
Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his high-profile tour of Europe on Friday (10/05), his first since 2019. Among the concerns he leaves behind are Beijing's continued support for Russia in its war against Russia in Ukraine; and the flooding of European markets with cheap Chinese vehicles.
The trip has also been surrounded by growing suspicions that the Asian country is trying to take advantage of disagreements among Europeans. For analysts, Xi's route through the region is no mere coincidence: France, Serbia and Hungary all have “special bilateral relations” with Beijing, points out Bertram Lang, a researcher at Goethe University from Frankfurt, specializing in Chinese foreign policy.
Chinese leaders are said to have gradually divided Europe into two groups: “those who are friendly with China and those who are hostile.” The current turnaround aims to strengthen ties with the former.
The journey started in France
First stop of the Chinese head of state's tour, the two-day visit to France and talks with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron focused on Ukraine and trade imbalances with the European Union. Although Xi's China prefers bilateral interactions, the Frenchman sought to emphasize European unity by including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the meeting.
German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who recently completed a visit to China, was invited to Paris, but declined. On May 2, however, before Xi's visit, he will meet with Macron to synchronize policies regarding China.
In Paris, Von der Leyen's public comments addressed Beijing's “market-distorting practices” with massive subsidies to the steel and electric car sectors. She assured that the EU “will not hesitate to take the difficult decisions necessary to protect its economy and security.”
Xi responded that there was no “problem of China's overcapacity” either from the perspective of comparative advantage or global market demand, state broadcaster Xinhua reported.
Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczy, former political consultant at the European Parliament, analyzes that “we are seeing greater convergence between EU member states” and “a very determined Commission”.
Nonetheless, Chinese state media called the leader's visit to France a success. Oh World Time cited 18 “cooperation agreements” between government agencies in the fields of aviation, agriculture, people-to-people exchanges, green development and small and medium-sized businesses, as “a positive sign for business leaders.” 'European affairs' and 'a stabilizer of Sino-European trade relations' the face of 'economic decoupling'.
Russian war in Ukraine: “a question of life and death for Europe”
Beijing has yet to convince Western powers that it does not support Russia in the war against Ukraine. She has also dodged calls from U.S. and European leaders to use her influence over Moscow to play a constructive role in ending the conflict.
Washington says China supplies Russians with machinery, drone engines and cruise missile technology, and also supports the Russian economy by providing industrial and consumer goods.
In his public statements in Paris, Xi reacted vehemently to these accusations, saying that “the Ukrainian crisis is being used to shift blame to a third country, tarnish its image and incite a new Cold War”, stressing that his country ” do not participate.” ” of the crisis.
According to Jean-Philippe Beja, an expert on Chinese affairs and chief researcher at the Center for International Studies (Ceri) at the Paris research university Sciences Po, during the talks it was made clear to Xi that the Chinese war Russia versus Ukraine is “a matter of life and death for Europe”, which “constitutes a very negative factor for Sino-European relations”.
Building infrastructure in Serbia
Xi's European tour took a more positive tone in Serbia and Hungary, two major beneficiaries of Chinese investment and aligned with Russia.
Although Serbia is not a member of the EU, the visit to Belgrade projects the image of President Xi as “a key figure not only in the EU, but also in its neighborhood,” notes Ferenczy, who is also a professor Deputy National Dong Hwa. Taiwan University.
Serbia is a major European recipient of Chinese loans under the Belt and Road Initiative, with projects including a high-speed rail connection with Hungary. Chinese companies are also involved in the construction of wastewater treatment plants and operate large steel mills.
While praising the deep economic ties, Xi's visit was also an opportunity to slap the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as it is exactly the anniversary of the bombing, by the Atlantic Alliance, from the diplomatic representation of Beijing in 2007. Belgrade.
“We must not forget that on this day, 25 years ago, NATO shamelessly bombed the Chinese embassy in Yugoslavia,” the communist leader wrote in an opinion piece for a Serbian newspaper.
Hungary: final blow for European unity?
Xi Jinping's final stop was Hungary, which has made no secret of its continued support for Russia from the European Union. The country also represents an important point of support for Beijing within the bloc: Viktor Orbn's government has repeatedly blocked proposals to condemn China's actions.
And, while the EU tries to find a way to cope with the invasion of its market by Chinese electric cars, Hungary is positioning itself as a production center for Chinese electromobility companies: in December 2023, the manufacturer BYD announced the construction of a passenger car fleet in the Hungarian city of Szeged. , near the border with Serbia.
The head of state's visit comes at a time when China is reasserting itself as the main source of foreign direct investment for Budapest, and shortly before the country assumes the rotating presidency of the European Council on July 1. At the press conference with Prime Minister Orbn, Xi stressed that “China supports Hungary to play a greater role in the EU and promote greater progress in China-EU relations.” .
For political analyst Ferenczy, China's overall strategy is transparent: “undermining the unity of the EU” while increasing its influence on different member countries.
To this end, the Asian power would bypass the European community to offer different countries privileged access to its markets, trying to make them “feel privileged to have a privileged relationship with China”.
“The future does not look better for the EU and China after Xi Jinping’s visit,” summarizes Zsuzsa Ferenczy: “there is a deficit of trust between the two partners.” Subsequently, the political analyst believes that the European Union will continue to reject this strategy, as long as Beijing resists, by continually approaching member states bilaterally, in order to curb “their appetite for risk reduction”.
