Jokowi should choose the best KPK steering committee

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) should choose the best personality to become a member of the selection committee (panel) of candidates for the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). The team selected by the head of state takes stock of the government's efforts to eradicate corruption in Indonesia. “This can also be an impetus for the president to choose a good candidate to lead the Corruption Eradication Commission as a final legacy in the future,” said the president of the Indonesia Calling Institute 57+ (IM57+ ), Mr. Praswad Nugraha, in a written statement. , Sunday May 12, 2024. Praswad asked Jokowi reflection on the election of the former KPK leader. Because, he said, two Anti-Corruption Agency commissioners resigned because they were grappling with ethical issues. “Now, out of the five leaders, four have ethical backgrounds and one is even suspect and the other resigned due to a very serious matter related to gratification,” Praswad said. The current poor record of the KPK leadership is considered to be based on selection errors made by the selection committee. Therefore, the appointment of the best jury determines the future fate of the Anti-Corruption Agency and the government's attitude in eradicating corruption in Indonesia. “The commitment of the president at the end of his term will be visible from this selection process, so there is no need to make extraordinary efforts to see if there is a serious attitude on the part of the president to improve the KPK,” Praswad said. Previously, Minister of State (Mensesneg) Pratikno confirmed that the selection for the head of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for the period 2024-2029 will continue. This was conveyed in response to questions about the leadership selection committee (panel). KPK which has not yet been established. Pratikno said the government was also considering replacing members of the Indonesian People's Representative Council (DPR). Indeed, the selection of KPK leaders also involves the DPR RI. The members of the DPR for the period 2024-2029 will be inaugurated in early October 2024. Meanwhile, the term of office of the KPK leadership for the period 2019-2024 ends in December 2024. Although so far there is no not having formed a committee for the selection of KPK leaders, Pratikno emphasized that the selection will be completed before the end of the term of office of the leaders of anti-corruption institutions.

