Giants legends Lawrence Taylor and Ottis Anderson speak at Donald Trump's Jersey Shore campaign rally





Nearly 40,000 people were on hand Saturday in Wildwood, New Jersey, for a Donald Trump campaign rally, and one of those spectators was arguably the greatest defensive player of all time.

New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor was spotted at the Jersey Shore gathering.

Rep. Paul Kanitra of New Jersey's 10th Legislative District watched his “favorite player grow up” at the rally.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former NFL player Lawrence Taylor arrives for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood Beach on May 11, 2024, in Wildwood, New Jersey. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Those in attendance got a surprise when Taylor and his former Giants teammate Ottis Anderson spoke on stage.

“I grew up a Democrat, and I always was a Democrat, until I met this man here,” Taylor said to applause. “No one in my family will ever vote for a Democrat again.”

SHOW TIME ON X

LT is widely considered the greatest linebacker to ever play the game. He was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, including in his rookie season.

He won two Super Bowls, made 10 consecutive Pro Bowls, and was named MVP of the 1986 season. He also remains the franchise's all-time sack leader, which includes his 9 sacks from his rookie season, before sacks became a statistic.

Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor (56) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Craig Erickson during a September 12, 1993 game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, B.C. New Jersey. (Mark D. Phillips/AFP via Getty Images)

This happened despite a lavish lifestyle off the field, which led to legal problems after his playing years.

Many participants who spoke to Fox News said they believe Trump could flip the Garden State in November, when he hopes to retake the White House for a second term.

Rod Delaine, an Amazon factory worker on Staten Island who lives in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital that he drove nearly two hours to attend the rally.

THE LIONS' ROOKIE SAYS HE CHOSE NO. 0 BECAUSE 'NOBODY IS LIKE ME'

A New Jersey teacher who identified herself as Anna said she was motivated to attend school because of the state of the economy.

Another supporter, who identified himself as Carlos, said he believed the country should return to the way it was under the former president.

Former President Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, speaks at a campaign rally in Wildwood Beach on May 11, 2024, in Wildwood, N.J. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think this country needs to change. Even though we already know what Trump stands for. So this change is just going to come back to us because that's what we need,” Carlos said. “We need Trump because I don't think Biden is doing his job right now. Part of it is his fault. Part of it is probably the people around him. But I think we have We need Trump back to get this country back to where it is.” That must be the case.”

Fox News' Bradford Betz and Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digitals sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/giants-legends-lawrence-taylor-ottis-anderson-speak-donald-trumps-jersey-shore-campaign-rally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos