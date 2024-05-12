



Chinese leaders are counting on a surge in exports to revive flagging growth, but those policies will not pull the world's second-largest economy out of the malaise it finds itself in, a leading China observer said.

Anne Stevenson-Yang, co-founder of J Capital Research and author of Wild Ride: A Brief History of the Opening and Closing of China's Economyhighlighted Beijing's failures in a opinion article in the New York Times SATURDAY. Years of erratic and irresponsible policies, excessive Communist Party control and broken reform promises have created a stalemated Chinese economy characterized by weak domestic consumer demand and slowing growth, she said. writing. The only way Chinese leaders plan to get out of this hole is through exports. This will result in more tensions with China's trading partners as cheap manufactured goods continue to flood the markets, while the Chinese people become darker, leading the government to become more repressive, predicted Stevenson-Yang. The root cause of China's economic problems is the Communist Party's overcontrol, which is not going away, while its strategies focused on increasing industrial capacity are counterproductive, she said. Most economists have recommended that Chinese leaders loosen their grip on the private sector and promote more consumption, which would require government reform, which is unacceptable, she added. The Tiananmen Square protests of 1989 represented an opportunity to liberalize the government in response to private sector growth resulting from economic reforms begun a decade earlier. But that would have weakened the power of the Communist Party, Stevenson-Yang pointed out. Instead, China's leaders chose to shoot protesters, further tighten party control and cling to government investments to fuel the economy, she said. In the decades that followed, China's investment-led growth sought to appease the population, while its cheap exports kept prices lower in the West. Meanwhile, debt accumulated across China and new infrastructure and housing remained underutilized. Today, President Xi Jinping is running out of policy options, Stevenson-Yang warned, as Chinese consumers refuse to increase spending and China's trading partners erect more barriers to its exports. In fact, the Biden administration is poised to impose tough tariffs on a range of Chinese goods. Innovation won't come to the rescue either, as China's economy still relies mainly on replicating existing technologies, she added. All this means that the era of reform and opening-up, which transformed China and captivated the world since its beginning in the late 1970s, ended with a whimper, she concluded. Mao Zedong once said that in an uncertain world, the Chinese should dig deep tunnels, store grain everywhere, and never seek hegemony. This kind of siege mentality is coming back. Slowing Chinese growth, the housing crisis, high youth unemployment and US restrictions on key technologies have led to predictions of athe so-called lost decadeof stagnation. Highlighting China's aging population, veteran strategist Ed Yardeni said last year that the country could become the world's largest retirement home. But a leading China expert warned last month against such pessimism, saying it could lead the United States to become complacent. Although its growth has slowed in recent years, China will likely grow twice as fast as the United States in the coming years, Nicholas Lardy, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, wrote inForeign Affairs

