Wedding reception of Rizky Febian and Mahalini, there are abandonments of Jokowi and Indonesian Idol





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com– Singers Rizky Febian and Mahalini hosted a wedding reception last night which took place at Raffles Kuningan Hotel, South Jakarta, Friday (10/5/2024). Previously, Rizky Febian and Mahalini held their wedding ceremony since morning at the same location. Rizky Febian offered Mahalini a dowry in the form of precious metals of 20 and 24 grams and IDR 10,050,000 or ten million fifty thousand rupees in cash. In the evening, they hosted a reception attended by President Joko Widodo, a number of celebrities and of course Indonesian Idol graduates. For information, Mahalini graduated from the tenth season of Indonesian Idol. Also read: 5 facts about Mahalini and Rizky Febian's wedding, dowry given and a row of bridesmaids The presence of President Joko Widodo Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Iriana Jokowi came to attend the wedding reception of Rizky Febian and Mahalini. Meanwhile, Jokowi's arrival was announced by the family of Rizky Febian, Denny Uwaw, Sule's uncle. “Before, there was RI 1, Mr. Jokowi and Ms. (country). “He finished leaving the reception area, had time to meet first as a VIP, with other officials,” Denny Uwaw said at the event venue. Jokowi also had time to shake hands on the altar and at the same time give advice to the husband and wife. Also read: Here are the contents of Rizky Febian and Mahalini's wedding memories It's just that Denny didn't hear what Jokowi said. “The advice when walking down the aisle is to speak directly to the bride and groom,” Denny Uwaw said. Sing the song “Bermuara” At the reception, Mahalini and Rizky sang their latest song as a duet “Bermuara”. This song was already released before their marriage. The presence of Indonesian idol abandoners

