The Rwandan project “caused Parliament to lose two weeks of work”

In late April, the British government finally succeeded in passing a law requiring judges to consider Rwanda a safe country, paving the way for deportations after months of back-and-forth between the House of Commons and the Lords.

Figures obtained by the SNP show a total of 84 hours and 33 minutes of parliamentary time were spent debating the bill. The party noted that this was more than three full days, or almost two weeks of working days (9.3).

In comparison, The Guardian reported in December 2020 that Boris Johnson's Brexit deal was passed by Parliament in just 14 hours.

The Rwandan project is also extremely expensive. Each of the first 300 people deported to the African country will cost the UK 1.8 million, according to figures released by the National Audit Office.

THE Oxford University Migration Observatory reported that 240 million had been paid to Rwanda as of December 8, 2023, without a single expulsion.

More money must be returned to the nation each year, regardless of the number of asylum seekers sent. This amount is expected to rise to around 50 million in the 2024/2025 financial year and is separate from the processing fees also paid to Rwanda for each migrant deported there.

SNP home affairs spokesperson at Westminster, Alison Thewliss (below), said: “The cruel and unnecessary Rwanda project has been a waste of valuable parliamentary time and public money from the start, but we now know the true cost and it is staggering.

The cost of living crisis created in Westminster has allowed households across the country to be ravaged without so much as a glance from the Tory government responsible.

Instead, we were forced to give up huge sums of public money, months of public debate and almost two weeks of valuable parliamentary time to distract the Conservatives.

All of this would have been better used to explore the ways in which this government can help struggling ordinary people across the UK, but true to form, the Conservatives have avoided responsibility for their failures and sought solace in the distractions from their culture war.

This is not a policy in line with the values ​​and priorities of the Scottish people, nor is it the actions of a government that can be trusted to uphold those values ​​and priorities.

The project is proof that Scotland's values ​​and needs throughout a cost of living crisis are not represented by either Starmer or Sunak, showing why Scotland needs a strong team of SNP MPs. This can only happen by voting for the SNP at the next general election. »

In response, a source close to the interior minister said continued opposition to the Rwandan project was encouraged by smuggling gangs seeking to get people across the Channel.

They said: After repeatedly failing to defeat the Rwanda Bill in Parliament, the SNP is continuing its campaign against it. Since this is part of our effort to stop people from making extremely dangerous, sometimes deadly, crossings on small boats in the hands of people who don't care about dying as long as they pay, the only ones cheering the strongest such continued opposition to this project. It is the criminal smuggling gangs who profit the most from this horrible trade.