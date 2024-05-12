Vice presidential candidate Doug Burgum joins Trump at campaign rally in New Jersey





North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum spoke to a large crowd of Donald Trump supporters on Saturday, the latest sign that competition to become the former president's running mate is intensifying among candidates for office. the vice-presidency.

Burgum, who was among Trump's opponents in the Republican primary before dropping out, praised the presumptive nominee and criticized President Joe Biden during brief remarks at the New Jersey rally.

“Working with President Trump as governor was like having a nice breeze at your back,” Burgum said, adding that working under Biden's regulatory regime is like having a strong wind in your face because that Biden bureaucrats treat our constitutional republic like a dictatorship.

Trump in turn praised Burgum, calling the governor incredible and telling people to prepare for something.

He made his money in technology, but he probably knows more about energy than anyone I know, Trump said. So get ready for something. Okay, get ready.

Trump has indicated he is unlikely to announce his vice presidential pick before the Republican National Convention in July.

Earlier Saturday, Trump posted on Truth Social that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who served in his administration before launching her own White House bid, was not being considered for vice president. president, but I wish him good luck!

Several other vice presidential candidates have spoken at or attended Trump rallies during the 2024 campaign, including Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. ; Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Burgum's remarks come as other candidates have promoted Trump in interviews and speeches, with some hesitant about whether they would accept the results of the 2024 election.

In a May 5 interview on NBC News' “Meet the Press,” Scott dodged several questions about whether he would accept the November result. In January, Stefanik did not commit to saying she would certify the 2024 results as a member of Congress. “We will see if this is a legal and valid election,” she said on “Meet the Press.”

Burgum previously sidestepped the question of whether Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election.

At a fundraiser in Washington state on Saturday, Biden said politicians “auditioning” to be Trump's running mate must pass a litmus test: They won't accept the election results of 2020 and 2024.

“This is not a dictator state,” Biden said, according to a pool report. “What is going on?

Biden campaign spokesman James Singer said in a statement Saturday that Republicans “vying to be Donald Trump's MAGA running mate must pledge allegiance to his election lies, his extreme agenda , and put its vengeance and retaliation ahead of the best interests of the American people.”

Trump's rally took place in Wildwood, New Jersey, although there is no indication the state is in play. In 2020, Biden received 57.1% of the vote to Trump's 41.3%. Trump, who grew up in New York, lost the neighboring state by a similar margin in 2016 to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

During a speech that lasted nearly 90 minutes, Trump declared that his campaign “is going to officially take place in the state of New Jersey.”

His most recent major campaign events took place in Michigan and Wisconsin, two key states that Trump won in 2016 before Biden flipped them four years later.

The New Jersey rally comes between two pivotal weeks of testimony in Trump's secret trial in Manhattan, where he faces charges related to falsifying business records that prosecutors say were used to try to cover up the payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Daniels testified this week, and former Trump lawyer turned critic Michael Cohen is expected to appear Monday as the prosecution's star witness. It is not yet clear whether Trump will speak in his own defense.

Megan Lebowitz

Jake Traylor and Isabelle Schmeler contributed.

