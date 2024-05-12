Britain's Johnson supports digital tax despite Trump's anger





LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would pursue new taxes on U.S. internet giants like Facebook and Google, putting him at odds with U.S. President Trump who has threatened of retaliation against France due to its digital tax plans. “When it comes to the digital services tax, I think we need to look at how the big digital companies operate, the huge revenues they generate in this country and the amount of tax they pay,” said Johnson on Tuesday, according to a BBC report. report. “We need to fix this. They need to contribute more equitably.” Johnson's Conservative Party has pledged to implement a digital services tax on revenue from companies including Google, Facebook and Amazon in his proposed government if he wins this month's national election. Under the plan, tech companies that generate at least 500 million pounds ($640 million) in global revenue a year will pay a 2% tax on the money they make from UK users from April 2020. France's digital services tax, which was set at a rate of 3% of revenue from French users backdated to early 2019, angered Trump. The United States announced Monday that it could impose punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion in imports from France of champagne, handbags, cheese and other products . “We taxed wine and we have other taxes planned,” Trump told reporters Tuesday, sitting alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in London ahead of the NATO summit. “We'd rather not do that, but that's how it would work. So either it's going to work or we'll find a mutually beneficial tax.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sg.news.yahoo.com/finance/news/britains-johnson-backs-digital-tax-081358592.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos