Imran Khan opens up about his hidden relationship with Lekha Washington





In a candid interview, Imran Khan finally shed light on his once-private romance with Lekha Washington. After his split from Avantika Malik, Khan found comfort in Washington's company. However, the actor chose to keep their relationship a secret, a decision he now explains stemmed from a desire to protect his personal life from public scrutiny.

Speaking about her choice to keep their relationship private, Khan shared: “I made a conscious effort to protect that aspect of my life, especially after my divorce. Divorce is always a hot topic of gossip and speculation, and I wanted to spare myself and Lekha the ugliness and wild speculation that often accompany such situations.

Imran also spoke about the vital role Lekha played in his fight against depression, describing her as an “extremely positive and healthy influence” in his life. He noted her unwavering support and comforting presence throughout his healing journey, acknowledging that he may not have overcome his difficulties without her unwavering support.

The actor, known for his roles in films like 'Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na' and 'Katti Batti', got married to Avantika Malik in 2011, but the couple separated in 2019. Soon after , Khan found love again. with Washington, marking a new chapter in his personal life.

On the professional front, Khan is preparing his comeback with the film “Happy Patel”, directed by Vir Das. This return to the big screen marks a new beginning for Khan, both personally and professionally, as he navigates the complexities of love and life in the public eye.

As Khan's revelations continue to captivate fans and audiences, his honesty and vulnerability serve as a reminder of the human experiences that transcend the glitz and glamor of the entertainment industry. With his heartfelt words, Khan invites us into his world, where love, loss and resilience intertwine to shape his journey.

