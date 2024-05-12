In Europe, Xi Jinping has chosen his camp





Mr.ission accomplished: one of the Chinese ambitions is probably the feeling that dominated the Chinese presidential plane when it took off from Budapest on Friday May 10, at the end of Xi Jinping's first tour in Europe in five years. This trip, which took the Chinese president to France, then to Serbia before Hungary, essentially allowed him to display the commercial and geopolitical objectives of Chinese power, without offering concessions to the leaders of the European Union (EU). Also read the story | Article reserved for our subscribers Olympic truce and scent of trade battle on the first day of Xi Jinping's visit to France Add your selections The route chosen by Mr. Xi was already a message in itself. The Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, like the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, are two difficult interlocutors for European leaders and do not hide their good relations with the Kremlin. The choice of Belgrade and Budapest after Paris was a way of supporting where Europe's divisions hurt. In Paris, President Emmanuel Macron opportunely included the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in the first talks with President Xi, as he always does. Unfortunately, he did not succeed in attracting the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, whose policy towards China remains dominated by the interests of his own industrialists. Minimum service in Ukraine This absence Angela Merkel came to Paris during President Xi's previous visit in 2019 weakened the firm position clearly formulated by Ms.Mevon der Leyen and Mr. Macron on the serious trade disputes between China and the EU, which were one of the two big issues, seen from Paris, in the discussions with the Chinese leader. While Brussels seeks to counter Beijing's public policies thanks to which Chinese producers of electric cars, in particular, are flooding European markets, Mr. Xi has imperturbably denied an alleged problem of overcapacity. Read also | Article reserved for our subscribers Xi Jinping's visit to France did not dissipate the clouds hovering over the bilateral relationship Add your selections The same went for the second priority issue for Paris and Brussels: the war in Ukraine. Faced with his interlocutors who asked him not to support the Russian war effort, Xi Jinping performed the minimum service in private, then took offense in public that people could thus seek blacken the image from China, or even incite a new cold war. The Chinese president will host Vladimir Putin in Beijing this month. The Serbian and Hungarian stages were much warmer and more economically successful. In Belgrade, the choice of the anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese embassy by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during the Kosovo War, May 7, 1999 Beijing never accepted Washington's thesis that the result of a mistake was a way of perpetuating NATO's image as an aggressor. As for Hungary, whose foreign policy Mr. Xi praised independentit was awarded 18 economic cooperation agreements and a promotion to one of the highest ranks in the qualification of its strategic partnership with Beijing. Read also | Article reserved for our subscribers Xi Jinping conquers ground in Hungary and Serbia Add your selections Clearly, Xi Jinping has chosen his camp in Europe, that of autocratic leaders, eager for Chinese investments without being careful. Experts who said the Chinese president was ready to flatter European strategic autonomy to drive a wedge with the United States and reinforce his idea of multipolar world are at their expense. Xi Jinping's multipolar world is primarily intended to be a world with Chinese characteristics. The world Reuse this content

