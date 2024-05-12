Trump has long been known as a micromanager. Prosecutors are using it against him.





At Donald J. Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan, his lawyers insisted he had nothing to do with the criminal charges against him.

But testimony from prosecution witnesses in recent weeks has called that argument into question, highlighting that Mr. Trump may be obsessed with two very important aspects of his job: everything to do with the media and everything that has to do with to do with his work. money.

The 34 documents at the heart of the prosecution case relate to these two obsessions.

The Manhattan district attorney claims Mr. Trump orchestrated the disguise of 11 checks, 11 invoices and 12 accounting entries to continue covering up a damaging story, paying his former fixer $420,000 in the process. And testimony about Mr. Trump's management style could play a central role as prosecutors seek to convince the jury that no world exists in which Mr. Trump did not monitor the outflow of money from his accounts .

The prosecutor's strategy illustrates the risk of a criminal trial for Mr. Trump, one of the most famous men in the world, whose character and habits are familiar even to those who have not followed his every move. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office accused him of orchestrating the falsification of the 34 documents to conceal a secret payment to a porn star, Stormy Daniels.

David Pecker, a former publisher of the National Enquirer and the trial's first witness, worked with Mr. Trump for decades, with the two men trading favors as each sought to make headlines. Asked about Mr. Trump's qualities as a businessman, Mr. Pecker described him as a micromanager from what I saw, adding that he looked at all sides of the problem, no matter what. 'it be.

The prosecutor questioning Mr. Pecker then asked about Mr. Trump's approach to money. He was very careful and very thrifty, Mr. Pecker replied.

Prosecutors have a mountain of documentary evidence, but none of it directly links Mr. Trump himself to the scheme. Yet witness after witness highlighted some of the former president's most famous characteristics, some promoted by Mr. Trump himself for decades, painting a portrait of a man who prosecutors say could have refrained from overseeing a secret payment to avoid a damaging story. .

It is unclear whether jurors will accept this account. Only one witness, former faker Michael D. Cohen, is expected to testify that he had direct knowledge that Mr. Trump was ordering his subordinates to falsify documents. And one staffer, Deborah Tarasoff, said Mr. Trump did not supervise his work closely, testifying that he usually acted through at least two layers of middle management.

But the courtroom has already heard from old friends and former employees about how Mr. Trump's tendencies influenced the culture at his company, the Trump Organization, where he first honed his style Management.

Hope Hicks, Mr. Trump's former spokeswoman, described it in testimony as a very large and successful company. But she noted that the business is truly run like a small family business.

Everyone who works there, she said, reports in some way to Mr. Trump.

Ms. Tarasoff's former manager, Jeffrey McConney, told a story that might have pleased prosecutors. He said that early in his career at the Trump Organization, he walked into the boss's office and Mr. Trump, in the middle of a phone conversation, told him: You're fired.

Once he hung up the phone, Mr. McConney said, Mr. Trump took it back. But he had warned his new employee to monitor the accounts closely, noting that cash balances had declined last week.

He said, 'Now focus on my bills,'” Mr. McConney recalled. It was a teaching moment. Just because someone asks for money, negotiate with them, talk to them. Don't give the money without thinking.

Mr. McConney's testimony was corroborated on Tuesday by an unusual witness: an earlier version of Mr. Trump himself.

Sally Franklin, a senior editor at Penguin Random House, was called to the witness stand to read aloud passages from two of Mr. Trump's books in which he describes himself as a meticulous gatekeeper watching over the smallest details of his business.

I always sign my checks, so I know where my money is going, he wrote in one of the excerpts read aloud in court. In another, Mr. Trump bragged about cashing a 50-cent check, sent by Spy magazine as a prank. (Spy Magazine sent Mr. Trump tiny checks of decreasing amounts, the lowest being 13 cents; none were for 50 cents.)

They may call it cheap; I call it looking at the results, he writes in the book. Every dollar counts in business, and every penny for that matter. Pinched pennies? You bet. I completely agree.

Prosecutors hope it will be hard to imagine this perpetrator parting with $420,000 without good reason.

In interviews, former aides said that while Mr. Trump's focus was not on everything, he was attuned to every element of his business or personality that the public could. see, from visuals to advertising texts including press statements.

Jack O'Donnell, a former Trump casino executive, recalled Mr. Trump late at night berating a maintenance worker who was polishing the marble floors at one of the casinos. Mr. Trump told the worker he was using the wrong chemical. Alan Marcus, a former consultant to the Trump Organization, described Mr. Trump opining on the language of a television ad opposing a rival casino's tunnel project in Atlantic City, and on removing the spots when they were becoming controversial.

Barbara Res, a former Trump Organization executive who oversaw some of Mr. Trump's most prominent construction projects, including Trump Tower, said the boss had no real knowledge of building skyscrapers before this project. But she added that when it came to superficial details, he often sought to impose his will.

This included insisting, despite building code requirements, that he did not want braille buttons in his elevators. He said, “We’re not going to have people with disabilities living in Trump Tower, so we don’t need them,” she recalled. The architect working on the project rejected it.

Mr. Trump himself described this trend in another book excerpt read in court, in which he wrote: When working with a decorator, be sure to ask to see all invoices. Decorators are by nature honest people, but you should still check.

Ms. Res described a culture in which Mr. Trump’s desires were so well known that people often did things to please him without him saying a word, paraphrasing a version of what Mr. Cohen said.

“We knew Trump so well, he didn’t have to say anything, we knew what he wanted,” Ms. Res said. I never did anything illegal and stopped him from demolishing a building without a permit. But others have done it.

During the trial, there were also indications of Mr. Trump's tendency to micromanage when the stakes are high. Ms. Hicks, the former spokeswoman, told a story that hinted at her former boss's interest in coordinating secret payments, although he did not deign to get directly involved.

At that time, Mr. Trump, as we know, did not text. But Ms. Hicks did it. On the stand, she described a text message she sent to Mr. Cohen on November 5, 2016, days before the presidential election. Something had prompted her to ask Mr. Cohen for Mr. Peckers' phone number when she already had the publisher's contact information.

I have it, she said apologetically to Mr. Cohen. But Mr. Trump thinks it's the wrong number.

