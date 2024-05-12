Imran Khan Finally Reveals Why He Kept His Relationship With Lekha Hush-Hush, 'The Weird Threads…'





Imran Khan is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor never leaves a chance to win the hearts of his fans with his breathtaking acting skills. Imran made his Bollywood debut with the film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, and with the same, he instantly carved a special space in the hearts of his fans. Talking about his personal life, Imran was married to Avantika Malik for eight years before calling it quits. The duo also has a daughter, Imara, whom they co-parent. After parting ways with Avantika, Imran found love in the arms of Lekha Washington. The actor has kept his personal life a secret, and now he has revealed the reason why.

Imran Khan reveals why he hid his relationship with Lekha Washinton

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Imran Khan said that he deliberately wanted to protect his personal life with his lady love, Lekha Washington, due to the complications surrounding his divorce from Avantika. He mentioned that his romantic involvement with Lekha was a hot topic of gossip, which later turned into wild speculations. Imran said he wanted to protect his new relationship from the dire consequences of wild speculation. Speaking on the same lines, Imran added:

“I consciously tried to protect this part because of the complications with my divorce and the end of my marriage, which is always something that everyone is drawn to, it's a very controversial topic, which then leads to wild speculation. I was trying to protect myself from that ugliness and then starting a new relationship the weird threads that tie into it, I really tried to protect that part of my life and my relationship from it. public examination.

Imran Khan explains how Lekha Washington helped him fight depression

Talking more about Lekha Washington, Imran Khan, in the same interview, mentioned that the former had been a positive influence in his life. Praising his beloved, Imran added that she is a caring, supportive and loving person. The actor also added that when he was battling depression and rebuilding himself, he received a lot of love and care from Lekha. Sharing that he couldn't come out of this phase without the help of his beloved, Imran mentioned:

“Lekha has been an extremely positive and healthy influence in my life as a person. She is caring, supportive and loving in the extreme. She has been very helpful to me. As I battled depression and rebuilding myself , the kind of support and support I received from her, I don't know if I could have done this journey without her.”

When Imran Khan reacted to Lekha Washington being called a 'homewrecker'

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue India, Imran Khan mentioned that while the reports of him being romantically involved with Lekha Washington are true, the way the latter was called a 'homewrecker' is completely baseless . He also clarified that he had been separated from Avantika since February 2019 and had become closer to Lekha during the lockdown period. Clarifying the rumours, Imran shared that he and Lekha got closer after a year and a half of separation from Avantika and after a year of Lekha's separation from her partner.

When Lekha Washington dropped an adorable photo with Imran Khan from Ira Khan's wedding

Talking about her IG stories, Lekha Washington earlier posted an adorable picture of herself with her boyfriend, Imran Khan, as they attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding. In the photo, Lekha looked pretty as she wore a green colored sleeveless velvet blouse and Banarasi skirt and teamed it up with a shiny cape style dupatta adorned with beads and embroidery on the borders. Imran, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black tuxedo.

What do you think of Imran's revelations?

