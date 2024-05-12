Cycling in the Sudirman-Thamrin region, President Jokowi Sports with the community

At moderate speed, President Jokowi cycled down the street to the Hotel Indonesia (HI) roundabout.

Published on Sunday, May 12, 2024 11:25 WIB

Sunday, May 12, 2024 is an opportunity for Jakarta residents to foster a spirit of healthy living by engaging in outdoor activities. Exercising together in a motor vehicle-free zone along Jalan Jenderal Sudirman to MH Thamrin, Jakarta could be an option to foster this enthusiasm.

In the bright atmosphere of the morning, thousands of people gathered in the Sudirman-Thamrin district, creating a lively and enthusiastic atmosphere. President Joko Widodo also took advantage of this atmosphere to cycle in the region.

The president, dressed in a white T-shirt, was seen leaving the presidential palace complex on a wooden bicycle fitted with a red bicycle helmet. At moderate speed, President Jokowi cycled down the street to the Hotel Indonesia (HI) roundabout.

At the HI roundabout, the President stopped for a while to rest and interact with other people. This sporting and relaxing moment of the Head of State apparently left a special impression on the people who were able to be there in person.

Like Devana, who said he was proud of the President who looked relaxed while cycling in the HI zone. He is very popular. “Today he proved that he is part of the people and the community who took a peaceful walk at the HI roundabout,” he said.

This impression was also expressed by Erwin who took advantage of his vacation to take a leisurely stroll in Sudirman-Thamrin. He expressed his joy and described the President as a friendly person.

The feeling enjoy anyway. Good, good, man humble“People, love people,” Erwin said.