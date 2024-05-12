Politics
Nuclear energy and nuclear weapons are two sides of the same coin
The government's apparent response to climate change and Russia's invasion of Ukraine is to triple the amount of electricity produced by nuclear power, in the belief that it produces low-carbon electricity. But a recent admission by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggests there is a strong military component to what appears at first glance to be a civilian matter.
The UK's energy sector review, prompted by the invasion of Ukraine, presented a golden opportunity to address the need to reduce demand for electricity and energy generally. This could be achieved by upgrading the insulation of housing stock and buildings, mandating the use of solar panels for all new homes, investing heavily in renewable energy, emerging battery technology and decentralization. . The government has instead focused on a massive expansion of nuclear electricity.
The dual nuclear agenda
Today, the reason has finally been openly admitted. Maintaining and improving the supply chain and workforce knowledge and skills base for the UK's $100 billion Trident nuclear weapons renewal program relies on the civilian nuclear sector .
Although this assertion has been regularly made by anti-nuclear activists and just as regularly denied by minister after minister, it is now openly acknowledged. The roadmap makes it very clear that it is important to align civil and military nuclear ambitions within government, to strengthen interconnections between research and development of civil and military industries, and thus to reduce costs for arms and electricity sectors.
In March 2024, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak explicitly linked nuclear weapons production capacity with the development of civilian nuclear energy production. This is because nuclear reactors are used to create tritium the radioactive isotope of hydrogen needed for nuclear weapons.
The cat that has been so carefully and fraudulently hidden for decades is finally out of the bag: ministers must now recognize that the civilian nuclear program owes more to maintaining weapons of mass destruction that have been banned by the Ban Treaty of nuclear weapons which entered into force in January 2021 that it has to do with saving the existential crisis that is climate change.
Debunking the myths: the truth behind nuclear ambitions
His brave new world aims for a nuclear sector generating up to 24 Gigawatts of electricity by 2050. This is comparable to seven new Hinkley Point C or Sizewell C reactors with a capacity of 3.2 Gw or forty-eight Sizewell Size A reactors with a power of around half a Megawatt.
The locations of a proposed mix of gigawatt-sized reactors, such as the European Pressurized Reactor (EPR) planned for Sizewell C, and small modular and advanced modular reactors (SMR and AMR respectively) are the subject of governments . Nuclear roadmap.
It is necessarily largely a work of fiction laced with praise of nuclear power and liberally interspersed with confessions of hope rather than expectation. The truth is that Hinkley Point C is now expected to cost over $40 billion of its original $20 billion, and Sizewell C has already cost taxpayers $2.4 billion in private sector sweeteners.
Commercial SMRs don't exist yet and they aren't small, unless you consider Sizewell A to fall into that category. RAMs have remained a fantasy for decades and will likely remain so. Talk to a nuclear regulator about it and you'll probably get a raised eyebrow in response.
Nuclear revival: promises vs reality
The Sizewell project has not yet obtained several construction and operating permits and licenses and no final investment decisions have been made. Other issues that make Sizewell C a bad idea include:
- A multi-billion hole in its finances
- There is no reliable and guaranteed supply of drinking water, of which an average of 2.2 million liters per day are needed in the most water-scarce region of the country.
- It is located in a flood zone
- It is in an area of outstanding natural beauty
- It lies on the most rapidly eroding coastline in Northern Europe.
- A approximately 46 hectares of forest have already been flattened
- The Environment Agency (EA) has allowed 1,590 tonnes of dead and dying fish to be dumped into the North Sea each year following the Sizewell C cooling water intake (not to mention hundreds of millions of fish, fish larvae and other marine biota)
- Additionally, it is estimated that there will be 171 million sand gobies sacrificed, none of which are recognized talk to.
- Radiological releases from Sizewell C to the sea and the air have contested health impacts
EDF launches
The Supreme Court is still considering the merits of a judicial review appeal against the original planning approval. None of these uncertainties and deficiencies stopped EDF from devastating the areas around the development with the sanction of the local planning authority.
The tragedy is that nuclear power is now a redundant technology that is too slow to come to our rescue in the face of climate change and is not suited to be on the front line of defense against climate change. This is not a high-emergency plan to address the growing existential threats of climate change.
There remains an increasingly narrow window to contribute its electricity to reducing the risks linked to climate change. Compared to renewable energy and conservation measures, nuclear is slow, expensive and unreliable in terms of the new technology incorporated into the EPR design. The Flamanville project in France, using a Sizewell EPR reactor, is still offline, twelve years late and will cost four times the initial budget.
The government has been under the influence of nuclear power for a long time. Perhaps with the admission of its connection to its strategic military objectives, we can now better understand why. But this knowledge only deepens and solidifies the divide between hawks and doves.
More than East Anglia Bylines
|
Sources
2/ https://eastangliabylines.co.uk/nuclear-power-and-nuclear-weapons-two-sides-of-the-same-coin/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump denies Nikki Haley is 2024 vice presidential candidate
- Nuclear energy and nuclear weapons are two sides of the same coin
- 2024 British Open Pool Championship | KACIS title defense is over
- Roger Corman, Hollywood mentor and 'King of B', dies at 98
- Day One Review • Salt Lake Magazine
- Actor Vinette Robinson's year on TV: Sometimes I just need mush like Selling Sunset | Television and radio
- Mixing style and technology — PhotoBook Magazine
- Central London hosts Hockey Fest
- Cycling in the Sudirman-Thamrin region, President Jokowi Sports with the community
- Music fills the air during Pensacola's Great Gulf Coast Music Festival
- Imran Khan Finally Reveals Why He Kept His Relationship With Lekha Hush-Hush, 'The Weird Threads…'
- Trump has long been known as a micromanager. Prosecutors are using it against him.