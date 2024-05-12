Nuclear energy and nuclear weapons are two sides of the same coin

The government's apparent response to climate change and Russia's invasion of Ukraine is to triple the amount of electricity produced by nuclear power, in the belief that it produces low-carbon electricity. But a recent admission by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggests there is a strong military component to what appears at first glance to be a civilian matter.

The UK's energy sector review, prompted by the invasion of Ukraine, presented a golden opportunity to address the need to reduce demand for electricity and energy generally. This could be achieved by upgrading the insulation of housing stock and buildings, mandating the use of solar panels for all new homes, investing heavily in renewable energy, emerging battery technology and decentralization. . The government has instead focused on a massive expansion of nuclear electricity.

The dual nuclear agenda

Today, the reason has finally been openly admitted. Maintaining and improving the supply chain and workforce knowledge and skills base for the UK's $100 billion Trident nuclear weapons renewal program relies on the civilian nuclear sector .

Although this assertion has been regularly made by anti-nuclear activists and just as regularly denied by minister after minister, it is now openly acknowledged. The roadmap makes it very clear that it is important to align civil and military nuclear ambitions within government, to strengthen interconnections between research and development of civil and military industries, and thus to reduce costs for arms and electricity sectors.

In March 2024, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak explicitly linked nuclear weapons production capacity with the development of civilian nuclear energy production. This is because nuclear reactors are used to create tritium the radioactive isotope of hydrogen needed for nuclear weapons.

The cat that has been so carefully and fraudulently hidden for decades is finally out of the bag: ministers must now recognize that the civilian nuclear program owes more to maintaining weapons of mass destruction that have been banned by the Ban Treaty of nuclear weapons which entered into force in January 2021 that it has to do with saving the existential crisis that is climate change.

Debunking the myths: the truth behind nuclear ambitions

His brave new world aims for a nuclear sector generating up to 24 Gigawatts of electricity by 2050. This is comparable to seven new Hinkley Point C or Sizewell C reactors with a capacity of 3.2 Gw or forty-eight Sizewell Size A reactors with a power of around half a Megawatt.

The locations of a proposed mix of gigawatt-sized reactors, such as the European Pressurized Reactor (EPR) planned for Sizewell C, and small modular and advanced modular reactors (SMR and AMR respectively) are the subject of governments . Nuclear roadmap.

It is necessarily largely a work of fiction laced with praise of nuclear power and liberally interspersed with confessions of hope rather than expectation. The truth is that Hinkley Point C is now expected to cost over $40 billion of its original $20 billion, and Sizewell C has already cost taxpayers $2.4 billion in private sector sweeteners.

Commercial SMRs don't exist yet and they aren't small, unless you consider Sizewell A to fall into that category. RAMs have remained a fantasy for decades and will likely remain so. Talk to a nuclear regulator about it and you'll probably get a raised eyebrow in response.

Sizewell lies on the most rapidly eroding coastline in Northern Europe. Image provided by the author

Nuclear revival: promises vs reality

The Sizewell project has not yet obtained several construction and operating permits and licenses and no final investment decisions have been made. Other issues that make Sizewell C a bad idea include:

A multi-billion hole in its finances

There is no reliable and guaranteed supply of drinking water, of which an average of 2.2 million liters per day are needed in the most water-scarce region of the country.

It is located in a flood zone

It is in an area of ​​outstanding natural beauty

It lies on the most rapidly eroding coastline in Northern Europe.

A approximately 46 hectares of forest have already been flattened

The Environment Agency (EA) has allowed 1,590 tonnes of dead and dying fish to be dumped into the North Sea each year following the Sizewell C cooling water intake (not to mention hundreds of millions of fish, fish larvae and other marine biota)

Additionally, it is estimated that there will be 171 million sand gobies sacrificed, none of which are recognized talk to.

Radiological releases from Sizewell C to the sea and the air have contested health impacts

EDF launches

The Supreme Court is still considering the merits of a judicial review appeal against the original planning approval. None of these uncertainties and deficiencies stopped EDF from devastating the areas around the development with the sanction of the local planning authority.

Destruction of forests. Image author provided

The tragedy is that nuclear power is now a redundant technology that is too slow to come to our rescue in the face of climate change and is not suited to be on the front line of defense against climate change. This is not a high-emergency plan to address the growing existential threats of climate change.

There remains an increasingly narrow window to contribute its electricity to reducing the risks linked to climate change. Compared to renewable energy and conservation measures, nuclear is slow, expensive and unreliable in terms of the new technology incorporated into the EPR design. The Flamanville project in France, using a Sizewell EPR reactor, is still offline, twelve years late and will cost four times the initial budget.

The government has been under the influence of nuclear power for a long time. Perhaps with the admission of its connection to its strategic military objectives, we can now better understand why. But this knowledge only deepens and solidifies the divide between hawks and doves.