Detained since Saturday, lawyers describe cell as small with flies and insects





JAKARTA – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is being held in a small, dirty prison cell, one of his lawyers said on Monday after obtaining permission to see him in prison, as he prepared to appeal of his client's conviction for corruption.

Khan, 70, has been in the midst of political turmoil since he was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence last year, sparking fears about stability in the country with nuclear weapon and struggling with an economic crisis.

Police took Khan from his home in the city of Lahore on Saturday and transferred him to a prison in Attock district, near the capital Islamabad. A court found him guilty of corruption charges related to the illegal sale of state gifts, sentencing him to three years in prison.

“I met Imran Khan who told me 'they put me in class C',” said Naeem Panjutha, the lawyer, referring to the conditions of detention where he spent less than two hours with Khan at prepare documents to appeal, reported by Reuters on August 8. .

“It was a small room with an open toilet where, according to him, there were flies during the day and insects at night,” Panjutha continued.

Khan's legal team also called on authorities to provide better conditions in prisons, Panjutha told reporters in Islamabad earlier.

Political prisoners are known to be entitled to better “class B” facilities, including access to television, newspapers and books.

Meanwhile, spokespeople for the government and prison authorities did not respond to repeated requests for comment regarding Khan's conditions of detention.

With the corruption conviction against him thrown out and said Khan was politically motivated, the former cricketer is likely to be disqualified from the general elections to be held next November.

Khan's arrest is the latest in a series of blows that have weakened his political standing, after he fell out with the ruling military and split his party.

Since his overthrow, Khan has campaigned for early elections and organized protests that ended in major violence on May 9, increasing tensions with the military.

Khan accused military and political opponents of conspiring to prevent him from running in the election. The military, which ruled Pakistan for almost half of its history, denies this.

English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

