Wildwood rally shows Trump base has only gotten louder and prouder since 2016





As former President Donald Trump stood on a stage in the sand in Wildwood, he addressed a sea of ​​his fiercest fans gathered at the base of Wildwood's famous Great White roller coaster.

They hit Wildwood Beach a few hours earlier. Many came in vans flying Trump flags, with license plates from all up and down the East Coast.

The country is heading in the wrong direction, said Kelly Carter-Currier, 62, a retired teacher from New Hampshire, who wore a TRUMP New Hampshire license plate around her neck. So, I hope people will put their voices together and vote for the right person. And if they don't, I don't know. World War III?

In an election that has been defined by the disenchantment of much of the electorate, Trump's core supporters have remained a loud, proud and seemingly unwavering bloc, even as the former president faces criminal charges in four jurisdictions.

Unlike 2016, when a large group of Trump voters silently supported him before his election, Trump's most ardent supporters have spent the past eight years learning his playlists, listening to his lines, and attending rallies after gatherings as followers of a rock group. And Trump played his biggest hits Saturday in Wildwood, one of his biggest rallies among a string of big events this year.

Trump, who narrowly leads Biden in most swing states, will need to expand his support beyond that bloc, but their passion for Trump presents a contrast with President Joe Biden, who has historically engendered more moderate support and must do facing erosion this year. of certain Democratic constituencies, such as young voters.

We love Wildwood

Trump delivered a campaign speech on Saturday that was predictable but also somewhat disjointed and full of expletives. He remained on stage for approximately 90 minutes.

I've been indicted more than the great Alphonse Capone, he told the crowd (Capone has been indicted at least six times to Trump's four), before denouncing the criminal charges against him as bullshit. The crowd then began chanting the word.

Trump's rally took place while he remains on trial in Manhattan for allegedly falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments, the first of Trump's criminal cases to go before a jury. He faces a total of 91 criminal charges in four different jurisdictions.

Trump said he loved Wildwood, understood the coast more than most people and predicted he would win New Jersey, which has voted Democratic in the last seven presidential elections.

Trump spent the first part of his speech criticizing Biden for inflation, listing rising prices for gasoline, hamburgers, hot dogs and bacon, drawing particularly loud boos. The economy is the top issue for most voters, according to polls.

If you want lower costs, higher incomes and more weekends on the coast…you need to vote for a gentleman named Donald John Trump, Trump told the crowd.

And he described Biden as a crooked and incompetent president.

The festive atmosphere of a Trump rally was on full display in Wildwood on Saturday. Digital signs in front of amusement park rides read: Make America Great Again! Hundreds of people set up camp overnight on the resort's boardwalk and waited hours before noon. Trump didn't speak until around 6 p.m.

A Wildwood spokesperson previously said capacity for the event would be around 20,000 people. Wildwoods Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. said the event could accommodate 40,000 people and one speaker claimed 80,000 people were in attendance, an unconfirmed number.

Still, the crowd was much larger than the last time Trump came to Wildwood, in January 2020, for an event at the smaller convention center.

Trump is unlikely to win New Jersey in the fall, but the resort town is a red enclave in a blue state and also a popular vacation destination for Pennsylvanians, whose votes both candidates desperately need.

Trump has made several references to the neighboring state, including when he falsely characterized pro-Palestinian protests on the University of Pennsylvania campus as riots.

“I went to school in Pennsylvania,” Trump, a 1968 Wharton graduate, told supporters in Wildwood on Saturday. They riot in front of my school all the time. What is happening here?

There were no major incidents at Penn during the 16 days protesters occupied College Green on Penn's Philadelphia campus. Police disbanded the camp Friday morning, arresting 33 protesters, including nine Penn students.

Trump also took aim at former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, one of his staunchest GOP critics. Trump called the former governor a fat pig, among other insults.

Brash language was a theme on T-shirts sold on the Wildwoods boardwalk and in crowds.

Two MAGA supporters draped in black flags marched arm in arm to Trump's seaside rally with a sign reading: I'm just happy to be on the side that believes in God, has the most guns and knows which toilet to use.

Others at the rally wore shirts with misogynistic expletives describing Vice President Kamala Harris or chastising those who use non-cisgender pronouns. People proudly held up photos of Trump's mugshot and wore T-shirts with anti-Biden messages as America the Beautiful played over the PA speaker.

Palota Taamu Tama Seu Pelu Tamaseupelu, a South Jersey resident originally from Hawaii, paraded around the beach draped in a Hawaiian flag and traditional island dress.

The Hawaii wildfires that ravaged his native island, Maui, not only caused difficult times for his family members who lived there, but the destruction reaffirmed his support for Trump.

When he was in office, life was good, things were easy, Tameseupelu said of Trump. The economy was fantastic…but since [Biden] took office, what did he do? Nothing.

John Truax, 71, a retired entrepreneur from Philadelphia, said Trump's America First message resonated with him.

Since I was 18 and started voting, I have always understood that a president is supposed to represent Americans, just like a lawyer, he said.

Suzanne Palady arrived in Wildwood from Bear, Del., what she calls Trump country, to find herself in another hotbed of staunch MAGA supporters. Retired after decades of owning a plumbing business, Palady said she was unaware of Trump's ongoing secret trial in Manhattan.

“Takes over a businessman, I don’t care what he does outside, in his personal affairs,” she said.

Veronica Umile, 19, stopped on the boardwalk on her way to work to spend time with other supporters. Umile also attended the Trumps 2020 rally in Wildwood. The Gloucester County resident said she knows people think Trump is a bad guy, but she thinks he is a very good president.

Everyone can be bad people, but they can be good presidents, she said. It's different. He ran the country like a business and I appreciated that.

New Jersey Democrats oppose Trump rally in the state

New Jersey Democrats dismissed the relevance of Trump's support in the state ahead of the rally.

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat who represents parts of North Jersey, said she expected a large number of people at the Wildwood rally to come from out of state.

Jersey will not be a welcoming place for Trump, she said Friday during a press call with Biden's campaign.

She said Trump's broken promises across the country were deeply felt here in Jersey, like his multiple casino bankruptcy filings in Atlantic City, 40 miles upriver from Wildwood. Bankrupt casinos have left contractors unpaid and thousands of workers jobless.

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, a Democrat running for Senate in New Jersey, said in an interview with The Inquirers editorial board that Democrats can better engage with Trump voters and help them sort through misinformation. A general sense of apathy toward government also helped increase support for Trump because his past was not political, Kim said.

He will certainly come with his bluster, but I hope people recognize that he is not someone who has an agenda that will lead to a better type of politics, Kim said. What people want right now is a steady hand at the wheel to try to help us through this turbulent time.

Staff writer Rob Tornoe contributed to this article.

