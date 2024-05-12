Far from the confines of a courtroom, Trump gathers beachside on the Jersey Shore





After a long and often tense week during his criminal trial in Manhattan, former President Donald J. Trump participated Saturday in a time-honored ritual enjoyed by countless New Yorkers in need of a break: he visited the shore.

Sandwiched between the boardwalk and the Atlantic Ocean, Mr. Trump stood before tens of thousands at a beach rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, where he largely repeated the same criticisms towards President Biden that have characterized his stump speech of late. month.

Fresh from court, Mr. Trump insisted that his case in Manhattan, accused of falsifying business records linked to a hush money payment, was a show trial of Biden, even though there was no has no evidence to suggest Mr. Biden was involved. in the case.

Mr. Trump denounced pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses, pledged to crack down on immigration and repeated his false claims that Democrats stole the 2020 election from him.

But while Mr. Trump’s speech consisted largely of what has become his standard fare, the framework stood out. Although New Jersey has voted for Democratic presidential candidates in every election since 1992 and Mr. Trump lost the state by double-digit margins in 2016 and 2020, he insisted he could win there in November.

“We're expanding the electoral map, because we're officially going to play in the state of New Jersey,” Mr. Trump told a packed crowd on the beach. We were going to win the state of New Jersey.

Mr. Trump, who once owned casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and often spends his summers at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, has been publicly optimistic about his chances in New Jersey since months. Political experts, and even some of his advisers, are skeptical.

Still, some parts of the state are deeply conservative, including the area around Wildwood, a boardwalk town at the southern end of the Jersey Shore and a beach destination popular with working-class families. Many visitors come from Pennsylvania, a battleground state that supported Mr. Trump in 2016 but turned to Mr. Biden in 2020.

Mr. Trump's rally, held shortly before the start of the summer season, drew hordes of people to the boardwalk, where many vendors who usually sell a range of novelty items filled their storefronts with T -shirts and T-shirts bearing the image of Trump. Hats. Supporters stretched out on blankets and applied sunscreen hours before Mr. Trump arrived.

Against a backdrop of classic Americana, Mr. Trump reiterated his standard criticism that Mr. Biden's economic policies were hurting the middle class. With an amusement park operating rides in the background, he insisted that only he could preserve the shoreline's summer tradition.

The choice for New Jersey and Pennsylvania is simple, Mr. Trump said, telling his supporters to vote for him if they wanted lower costs, higher incomes and more weekends on the coast. (People in the areas usually say “along the coast,” but judging by the crowd's cheers, that point was well received.)

The rally stood in stark contrast to the scene at the Manhattan courthouse, where proceedings are more sober and Mr. Trump's comments are limited to remarks to reporters before entering and leaving the courtroom.

At his rally, Mr. Trump relied heavily on statements he made during these limited appearances. He again criticized Mr. Biden for warning Israel that it would not supply weapons to the country if it launched a major ground offensive, and he gave his most explicit endorsement yet of Israel's military strategy. 'Israel.

I support Israel's right to win its war against terrorism, he told the crowd. Are you OK ? I don't know. I don't know if it's good or bad politically. I do not care.

The New Jersey rally was only Mr. Trump's third since his trial began last month. Last week, he held back-to-back events in Wisconsin and Michigan, two key states expected to be more critical than New Jersey in the November election.

Mr. Trump, who is kept silent in this case which prevents him from commenting on witnesses and jurors, on Saturday limited his criticism of the case. The judge in the case found him in contempt, fined him $10,000 for violating the order and warned him of possible prison time.

