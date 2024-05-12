Trump rally in Wildwood 2024: Campaign stop comes to Jersey Shore, drawing nearly 100,000 people to beaches





WILDWOOD, N.J. — Wildwood became a hot spot Saturday as local officials said nearly 100,000 people gathered on the beach to catch a glimpse of former President Donald Trump.

Many attended his rally to hear what he had to say as he juggles his presidential campaign with his ongoing criminal trial in New York.

The event marked Trump's first campaign event in Wildwood since he ran for re-election in 2020.

At the rally, he addressed everything from President Joe Biden's handling of the border, protests on college campuses and the economy.

“Instead of a Biden tax hike, I'm going to give you a big tax cut for the middle class, upper class, lower class and business class. You're going to get the biggest tax cut taxes,” Trump said.

The doors opened at noon Saturday before the gathering on the beach.

Anticipation for the rally was high, as Trump supporters took to the streets of Wildwood, some even spending the night on the boardwalk.

Some people began lining up on the boardwalk Wednesday evening.

“This is my 52nd rally. So we go to a lot of them. We're one of the Joe's in the front row,” said Sharon Anderson of Etowah, Tennessee, at the front of the line.

At the moment, rallies like this are rare. Instead of hitting the campaign trail, Trump spent time in a New York courtroom for his secret trial.

The former president allegedly tried to conceal payments he made to an adult film star in order to keep an intimate encounter between the two of them secret before the 2016 election that ended with Trump in the White House.

READ | Stormy Daniels clashes with Trump's defense attorney in secret trial

Donald Trump's defense lawyers questioned Stormy Daniels on Thursday about the transaction at the center of the former president's secret trial.

Trump called the trial a witch hunt and, without any evidence, accused President Joe Biden of using the criminal justice system to attack him for political purposes ahead of their alleged rematch in November.

“They faked everything with the Justice Department,” Trump told the crowd at the rally. “I have been indicted more than the great Alphonse Capone.”

Many Trump supporters say they liked what they heard Saturday. They also dismissed the idea of ​​Trump going to prison, instead focusing on other issues, like the economy.

“We need some stability. We need our interest rates to come down. We need our pensions and our 401Ks and everything to be where they were,” said Anne Marie Corbett of Denville.

“It's worse everywhere. Under Trump we were able to take vacations, start a business. I was just an average person who went to work every day and it's been difficult since Biden came in,” added Nick Carangi of Millville. .

Others said the border remained their main concern.

“We don't know who is allowed into our country right now. We don't know if these people are terrorists. We don't know,” said Sue Vessette of Winsted, Connecticut.

Most voters who spoke to Action News Friday say border security and the economy are their biggest concerns this election cycle.

Mayor Ernie Troiano, a Republican, believes this gathering is a boom for the coast.

“Any time a president or a presidential candidate comes to your community, it's a win-win. It's an economic feast for businesses,” Troiano said.

Talia Cohen, manager of One Stop Shop, said the extra business during a typically slow time is very beneficial for the family-owned store.

On Saturday, she knocked Trump products off the shelves.

“It’s significant, it’s way bigger than what we get on the big summer weekends, which is saying a lot,” Cohen said.

Meanwhile, Biden opened his weekend on the West Coast, where he held a fundraiser and blasted Trump on issues including women's reproductive rights.

And in terms of jobs, the Biden campaign pointed out that Trump left office with the worst jobs record since the Great Depression.

