Jokowi exercises with residents of Jakarta's CFD zone





Last week, Sunday, May 5, 2024, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi spent the weekend cycling in the morning at the Car-Free Day Zone (CFD) Jalan Jenderal Sudirman in MH Thamrin, Jakarta, started riding bike from Merdeka Palace, at 06:40 WIB. Based on a press release from the Presidential Secretariat, Jokowi immediately rode his wooden bicycle from Merdeka Palace and along Jalan Sudirman-Thamrin to the Hotel Indonesia (HI) roundabout. In this neighborhood, residents enjoy their vacations by exercising with their families. On the way to the HI roundabout, a number of residents greeted Jokowi by shouting his name. While at the HI roundabout, he slowed his bike to wave and take selfies with residents. Aufa, one of the residents of Jakarta, did not expect that on Motor Vehicle Free Day (HBKB) or Car Free Day, he would be able to meet Jokowi. “I was confused when I was sitting, and then it was very busy. I thought in the photo with TJ, suddenly there was the president,” Aufa said. Likewise, Dimas, one of the residents who took advantage of Sunday morning at the HI roundabout, was also surprised by the presence of the Head of State there. In Dimas's eyes, Jokowi's figure seems simple, mingling with the community to exercise together. “Father is a simple person, very kind and who loves his people. The proof is that he also participated in activities with his people, directly involved in the participation in the CFD this morning,” he said. he declares. He also expressed his pleasure in meeting Jokowi. “The feeling is really happy and very happy,” Dimas said.

