Former Eurovision contestant Kaarija steps down as Finnish jury spokesperson





Kaarija said it “didn't seem right” to announce the jury votes at the Eurovision Song Contest final in Malmö. Kaarija, Finnish actor in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, announced that he would leave his position as jury spokesperson for his country on Saturday. In his Instagram stories, the singer – who came second in Liverpool last year with his song Cha Cha Cha – was to read live during the final which will receive the votes of the Finnish jury. However, he said announcing the votes on Saturday's program “doesn't seem right.” He said: “I have decided not to participate as spokesperson for the Finnish jury in tonight's Eurovision final. “Giving points doesn’t feel right.” The singer also posted a broken heart emoji on his Instagram Stories before releasing the statement. The announcement came after Kaarija requested that a video of him and Israeli singer Eden Golan be removed from social media. Eden Golan representing Israel (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP) In the clip, the Finnish singer was seen dancing and laughing with Golan, but it appears to have been removed following a statement from him. Kaarija – who performed at the Eurovision semi-final – posted on Instagram on Thursday and said: “I met the Israeli Eurovision representative today, and a video of us was filmed. “This was then posted on social media without my permission. Despite my requests for removal, it has not been removed. “I would like to clarify and emphasize that the video is not a political statement or endorsement of any kind.” Golan advanced to Sweden's Malmö Arena on Thursday for the competition's final amid pro-Palestinian protests over Israel's inclusion in the event. There have been widespread calls for artists to boycott Eurovision 2024 amid the war between Israel and Hamas, which has already seen more than 34,000 Palestinians killed, according to the organization's health ministry. terrorist prohibited. Current Finnish artist Windows95Man, Britain's Olly Alexander and Ireland's Bambie Thug are among the artists who have rejected pressure not to compete in a joint statement. They also called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Israeli broadcaster Kan has been contacted for comment.

