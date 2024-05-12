Experts call adding ministries a power-sharing effort

President-elect Prabowo Subianto reportedly intends to increase the number of ministries in his cabinet to 40. This number exceeds the number of ministries regulated by the State Ministries Law, namely a maximum of 34 ministries.

Constitutional law observer from Mulawarman University Herdiansyah Hamzah believes that this addition violates the State Ministry's law. He suspects that the plan to increase the number of ministries will be achieved through changes in the law. Therefore, Herdiansyah said, the action to rally opposition groups was carried out quickly to ensure a safe process.

Besides changing the law, Herdiansyah said, increasing the number of ministries could also be done through the Constitutional Court.

He pointed out that too many ministries would be inefficient and wasteful, as work that could have been done by a single ministry was instead done by many.

Apart from that, Herdiansyah said, the more ministries there are, the greater the threat of corruption. He therefore considers that adding ministries is not the right choice. This addition, he said, was only intended to share power.

I consider these reasons to be more political. “Sharing power because Prabowo's coalition is big, then automatically for the shares of this power pie to be distributed fairly, the number of ministries must be increased so that everyone can get it,” Herdiansyah told VOA.

To avoid this, he added, the president-elect must choose many competent professionals as ministers and reduce the number of political party members.

According to him, rational reasons must be favored because running a country is not enough to share power.

According to political psychology, if one is given, the other will certainly demand a share. So it is better to simply install professionals and reduce the number of political party members. “We understand that there must be quotas for political parties, but in my opinion it is much more important to think about how to run the country according to their respective skills,” he added.





Deputy Secretary General of Transparency International Indonesia (TII) Wawan Suyatmiko explained that adding a certain number of ministries is contradictory in terms of effective governance, namely that the fewer the number of ministries, the more government is effective.

Wawan believes that politically, the increase in the number of ministries once again shows the sharing of the power pie. He said democratic consolidation does not mean sharing power, but ensuring that the opposition can express itself equally and correctly.

“Even being in opposition in a democracy is important. In fact, if there is no opposition, it is democracy. No will live. The repressed opposition, the repressed opposition, the criminalized opposition, that's actually what No in good health,” he said.

Wawan said the consequence of increasing the number of ministries would be to increase the budget to finance these ministries, both directly and indirectly. Then, the increase in the number of ministries will also impose a huge burden on the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN).

According to him, the formation of a big cabinet will open wide opportunities for corruption within the authority held by the ministry concerned. He gave the example that if multiple institutions had the same authority to issue mining permits, there would be overlaps and conflicts would arise.

Gerindra Party Deputy Chairman Habiburokhman considers adding ministries a natural thing because Indonesia is a big country and therefore needs help from many parties.

According to the Chairman of Commission II of the House of Representatives, Ahmad Doli Kurnia, the revision of the State Ministries Law is necessary for the Indonesian nation to keep up with the times. He said revising the law could lead to an increase in the number of ministries to more than 40, or even a reduction to fewer than 34.

He explained that the revision of the State Ministries Law does not automatically only talk about the number of ministries, but also changes in nomenclature to adapt to Indonesia's development needs according to the evolution of the situation.

The last law from the Ministry of State was in 2008, law number 9 of 2008. So it's been 16 years. Of course, I think that over the past 16 years, many changes have taken place, both nationally in Indonesia and globally. “I think it is appropriate that we examine whether or not this government/ministry structure is still up to date with the current situation,” Doli said. [fw/ft]