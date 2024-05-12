Politics
Experts call adding ministries a power-sharing effort
President-elect Prabowo Subianto reportedly intends to increase the number of ministries in his cabinet to 40. This number exceeds the number of ministries regulated by the State Ministries Law, namely a maximum of 34 ministries.
Constitutional law observer from Mulawarman University Herdiansyah Hamzah believes that this addition violates the State Ministry's law. He suspects that the plan to increase the number of ministries will be achieved through changes in the law. Therefore, Herdiansyah said, the action to rally opposition groups was carried out quickly to ensure a safe process.
Besides changing the law, Herdiansyah said, increasing the number of ministries could also be done through the Constitutional Court.
He pointed out that too many ministries would be inefficient and wasteful, as work that could have been done by a single ministry was instead done by many.
Apart from that, Herdiansyah said, the more ministries there are, the greater the threat of corruption. He therefore considers that adding ministries is not the right choice. This addition, he said, was only intended to share power.
I consider these reasons to be more political. “Sharing power because Prabowo's coalition is big, then automatically for the shares of this power pie to be distributed fairly, the number of ministries must be increased so that everyone can get it,” Herdiansyah told VOA.
To avoid this, he added, the president-elect must choose many competent professionals as ministers and reduce the number of political party members.
According to him, rational reasons must be favored because running a country is not enough to share power.
According to political psychology, if one is given, the other will certainly demand a share. So it is better to simply install professionals and reduce the number of political party members. “We understand that there must be quotas for political parties, but in my opinion it is much more important to think about how to run the country according to their respective skills,” he added.
Deputy Secretary General of Transparency International Indonesia (TII) Wawan Suyatmiko explained that adding a certain number of ministries is contradictory in terms of effective governance, namely that the fewer the number of ministries, the more government is effective.
Wawan believes that politically, the increase in the number of ministries once again shows the sharing of the power pie. He said democratic consolidation does not mean sharing power, but ensuring that the opposition can express itself equally and correctly.
“Even being in opposition in a democracy is important. In fact, if there is no opposition, it is democracy. No will live. The repressed opposition, the repressed opposition, the criminalized opposition, that's actually what No in good health,” he said.
Wawan said the consequence of increasing the number of ministries would be to increase the budget to finance these ministries, both directly and indirectly. Then, the increase in the number of ministries will also impose a huge burden on the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN).
According to him, the formation of a big cabinet will open wide opportunities for corruption within the authority held by the ministry concerned. He gave the example that if multiple institutions had the same authority to issue mining permits, there would be overlaps and conflicts would arise.
Gerindra Party Deputy Chairman Habiburokhman considers adding ministries a natural thing because Indonesia is a big country and therefore needs help from many parties.
According to the Chairman of Commission II of the House of Representatives, Ahmad Doli Kurnia, the revision of the State Ministries Law is necessary for the Indonesian nation to keep up with the times. He said revising the law could lead to an increase in the number of ministries to more than 40, or even a reduction to fewer than 34.
He explained that the revision of the State Ministries Law does not automatically only talk about the number of ministries, but also changes in nomenclature to adapt to Indonesia's development needs according to the evolution of the situation.
The last law from the Ministry of State was in 2008, law number 9 of 2008. So it's been 16 years. Of course, I think that over the past 16 years, many changes have taken place, both nationally in Indonesia and globally. “I think it is appropriate that we examine whether or not this government/ministry structure is still up to date with the current situation,” Doli said. [fw/ft]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voaindonesia.com/a/pakar-sebut-penambahan-kementerian-sebagai-upaya-bagi-bagi-kekuasaan/7607774.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi to remain PM even after 75 years, BJP to become South India's largest party: Amit Shah
- Experts call adding ministries a power-sharing effort
- Roger Corman, Hollywood mentor and king of B, dies at 98
- Roger Corman, Hollywood mentor and 'King of B', dies at 98 in Santa Monica
- Athletics completes NSIC Championship with more podium finishes and provisional national times
- Former Eurovision contestant Kaarija steps down as Finnish jury spokesperson
- Roger Corman, Hollywood mentor and 'King of B', dies at 98
- Christian Espinoza scores the lead goal in the San Jose Earthquakes' win over the Colorado Rapids
- Roger Corman, Hollywood mentor and 'King of B', dies at 98
- Junior hockey: Salmon Arm on the cusp of eliminating Penticton – Okanagan
- Man made famous by viral photo of his dress admits to strangling his wife
- Trump and surprise vice presidential nominee welcome huge crowd at New Jersey rally amid silent trial