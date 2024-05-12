PM Modi to remain PM even after 75 years, BJP to become South India's largest party: Amit Shah





Hyderabad: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to rule the country after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and criticized the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, for claiming that the Prime Minister was seeking votes to make Shah his successor, invoking the 75-year rule. I would like to tell Arvind Kejriwal and company and the entire INDIA bloc that when Modi turns 75, you will no longer need to feel happy. This is not written anywhere in the BJP constitution. Modi will complete his term and continue to lead the country. There is no confusion within the BJP over this,” Amit Shah told reporters in Hyderabad. Shah was responding to Kejriwal's claim that Modi was seeking votes for the Union Home Minister to make him the Prime Minister as Modi would be 75 next year. The Union Home Minister also said that Kejriwal was released from jail only for election campaigning and would be back in jail on June 2. So far, three phases of the election have taken place. I would like to let you know that in the last three phases, the NDA has reached close to the 200 seat mark. The fourth phase will be even better for the NDA. Of these four phases, we will have the greatest success in the fourth and we will definitely move towards crossing the 400 seat mark, he said. He also expressed confidence that the BJP will become the largest party in South India. On results day, June 4, in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the BJP will emerge as the single largest party. In these states, the BJP will get the highest number of seats. In Telangana, we will win more than 10 seats. The Indian economy has been expertly managed by Modi. We are lucky to have a leader like Modi. On the other hand, Rahul Yaan has been unsuccessfully bowled 20 times and an attempt is on to bowl him for the 21st time, Shah said. He also said that Congress and its allies were involved in Rs12 lakh crore scams and on the other hand there is Modi who has an unblemished career of 23 years as chief minister and prime minister. He said that, on the one hand, some leaders are taking full advantage of power and going on foreign vacations at the slightest rise in temperature in India. You can all understand who I'm referring to. On the other hand, Narendra Modi has not taken a leave for 23 years and even spends Diwali with the soldiers deployed at the border, he said. Shah added that Modi has a track record of 10 years and an agenda for the next 25 years and has taken the nation forward in all sectors. In the area of ​​welfare of the poor, Modi has accomplished tasks in the last ten years that can be compared to what was accomplished in the previous 70 years. Over the past ten years, the security of the nation has been ensured and internal safety and security have been strengthened. Terrorism and Naxalism have been curbed. The country's economy has jumped several notches to become the 5th economy from the 11th rank. Digital India and start-ups are now the talk of the world and the financial conditions of banks which were in a dire state when Manmohan Singh left the Prime Minister's Office have improved, he said added. Shah further said that for the sake of appeasement, Congress leaders went to the extent of Mani Shankar Aiyar and their ally Farooq Abdullah talking about putting Pakistan Occupied Kashmir at stake simply because Pakistan has atomic bombs. I condemn it. The BJP believes that PoK is an integral part of India and we will not let it go, he said. Published May 11, 2024, 1:43 p.m. EAST

