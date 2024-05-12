Is Marjorie Taylor Greene too Maga for Trump?





It's been quite a week for women closely associated with Donald Trump. While one testified in a New York courthouse detailing how she allegedly spanked the former US president with a rolled-up magazine in a penthouse, another was booed in Congress as she tried unsuccessfully to oust the Speaker of the House. (Yet another was forced to continue defending herself by killing her dog with a shotgun.)

The target, and subject of this column, was Marjorie Taylor Greene, the CrossFit trainer turned conspiracy theorist congresswoman from Georgia, otherwise known as MTG. Only ten of his fellow Republicans supported his motion to remove Mike Johnson from the presidency, a humiliating defeat.

Moscow Marjorie has clearly hit the deep end, perhaps because of a space laser, a congressman told reporters. (Laser refers to Greene's suggestion that the 2018 California wildfires may have been caused by Rothschild-funded space lasers; Marjorie of Moscow hints at her opposition to military aid to Ukraine .) Most of us, at the age of 12. , understand that tantrums don't actually work and apparently not everyone in Congress got the memo, another said. She's not informed, it's a complete waste of time, a senior senator said.

You might think that this is exactly the sort of normal dig you would expect from opposition members, especially against someone as right-wing as MTG. But the comments came from members of his own party (Mike Lawler, Dusty Johnson and Thom Tillis respectively). Even some conservative media outlets have turned against Greene, with Fox News calling her an idiot and Rupert Murdoch's New York Post Photoshopping a Russian fur cap into a photo of her with the headline NYET, MOSCOW MARJORIE.

Greene is surely the most loyal and ardent of Trump's supporters in Congress, the embodiment of the Maga faction of the GOP. She stood by his claims that the 2020 election was stolen; supported efforts to impeach Joe Biden; and last year, as Trump was about to be arrested and put on trial on charges related to the ongoing secret trial, she compared him to Jesus and Nelson Mandela.

Yet none of her detractors within the party seem to fear that pursuing her will land them in trouble with The Big Boss. And Trump hardly supported it. He said on his Truth Social platform Thursday that while he absolutely loves Greene, now is not the time to try to oust Johnson and that disunity within the party will negatively affect everything. He also reportedly held a meeting at Mar-a-Lago last weekend with several prominent Republicans, in what some saw as an audition for the vice presidency. MTG, which claimed last year to be on a list of possible choices for vice president, was NFI. Among those who were, there was, as if to annoy Greene, Johnson.

This wouldn't be the first time Trump has snubbed his most devoted servant. When I was at Mar-a-Lago in February, at a Trump celebration event that Greene had come specifically for, I noticed that Trump didn't recognize her. After giving his speech and walking through the crowd, he completely ignored Greene, who was trying to say something to him. A similarly dismissive attitude was evident last June in Georgia, where Trump had just landed for a convention. Greene was applauding him on the tarmac and he was walking right past.

The problem for Greene is that while she might have been useful to Trump once when he had to compete with Ron DeSantis for the Republican Party's right-wing base, now that he's the nominee, he no longer needs to. 'She. Not only is she no longer useful, but it might actually hurt Trump to associate with her too much. The base is secure; this is the center to which he must now call. And some of his supporters told me that there is a gap between what Trump says to please the Maga and what he actually believes.

Another problem is that Trump considers himself a stylish man. He may attack the elites, but he also longs to be accepted and loved by them. He likes things to be elegant and Greene doesn't fit into that world. When Emily Maitlis, a former BBC journalist, asked him about Jewish space lasers, Greene told her to fuck off. A recent message to British Foreign Secretary David Cameron was to kiss my ass.

I saw on social media that Greene's problem was that she wasn't the Trump type. Given the multitude of beauties he surrounds himself with on his staff and legal team, I don't consider this theory as absurd as it should be. But it's more than that. Nowadays, MTG seems too Maga for DJT.

