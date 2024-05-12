After releasing the first group, the leadership of Commission VIII of the DPR ensures the improvement of Hajj services in 2024





Jakarta –

Vice-President of Commission VIII DPR RI, Tubagus Ace Hasan Syadzily ensure improvements to Hajj services for 2024/1445 AH. These improvements are related to the departure process and menu for Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

This was conveyed by Ace Hasan Syadzily or generally called Kang Ace during his participation in the release of the first group of Indonesian Hajj pilgrims to embark in Jakarta Pondok Gede (JKG 01) and Jakarta Pondok Gede (JKG 02)/embarkation of Jakarta Bekasi (JKS 02). 2:45 p.m./2024 in the VIV room of Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Saturday (11/5) evening.

These improvements were carried out by the Ministry of Religion in coordination with it. One of these improvements is the expedited service at the airport, which greatly facilitates the entry of pilgrims into Saudi Arabia.

“First of all, we would like to express our gratitude to the worship ministry by using this expedited airport service. Usually, as in previous years, congregations that do not use the fast track for the immigration process must wait 4-5 hours when they arrive. arrive in Saudi Arabia, now when they get off the plane, they can go directly to the bus each of them,” Kang Ace said in his written statement, Sunday (12/5/2024).

Kang Ace was accompanied by Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Indonesia, His Excellency HE Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Mudi, Senior Director of Garuda Indonesia, Irfaniaputra and officials from the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

He also appreciated the diplomatic approach of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who continues to strengthen cooperation with King Salman regarding other innovations.

According to him, there is something important that we all need to know, that the implementation of Hajj in 1445 AH/2024 AD is different from the Hajj of the previous year, both in terms of number of pilgrims, conditions in Saudi Arabia and several changes in the policies of organizing the Hajj.

“We first want to ensure that we get the highest quality of service, guidance and protection for Hajj pilgrims before, during and after the Hajj,” Kang Ace said.

“Secondly, intensify guidance on Hajj rituals and guidance on the use of facilities in Hajj dormitories, on board aircraft and facilities in Saudi Arabia. And thirdly, reduce the length of stay of Hajj pilgrims by Saudi Arabia at 41 (forty-one) days,” he added.

Furthermore, fourthly, said Kang Ace, catering services in Madinah 27 times and Makkah 84 times (including the days before and after Armuzna) are also his records.

“Fifth, the catering menu for Hajj pilgrims must have Indonesian flavors and be truly optimized using Indonesian raw materials and cooks,” he continued.

Golkar Party Chairman of West Java Province DPD explained that in terms of numbers, Indonesian Hajj pilgrims in 1445 AH/2024 AD were 241,000 pilgrims, which was 221,000 normal quotas and 20,000 extra quotas. Divided into a regular Hajj quota of 213,320 people and a special Hajj quota of 27,680 pilgrims.

Smartcard

Kang Ace also said that Saudi Arabia currently has different policies compared to the previous year. Therefore, every Indonesian Hajj pilgrim should receive a smart card in addition to the Hajj pilgrim ID bracelet.

This smart card serves, among other things, to identify pilgrims who are actually using a Hajj visa and to prevent illegal Hajj pilgrims who are not using a Hajj visa. So that those who do not have a smart card cannot enter the Armuzna area.

“Currently, many new toilets have been built in Muzdalifah to improve services for Hajj pilgrims and various other service improvements in Armuzna. This is a policy of the Saudi government that reflects the experience of previous years” , he explained.

Health

Meanwhile, regarding the preparation aspect, Kang Ace explained that the implementation of Hajj in 1445 AH/2024 AD also had a different policy from the previous year, namely the “Health Istitho'ah Hajj” policy. . Whereas before paying the BPIH, the congregation must first fulfill the requirements of the health istitho'ah.

“This aims to ensure that Hajj pilgrims are actually able to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, especially from a health point of view,” he explained.

However, he added, it will be necessary to further improve the quality of service in the future, including the fact that currently the Group's health workers do not receive bracelets, because the Ministry of Health does not did not enter into a contract for the purchase of bracelets.

“It will therefore be necessary in the future to provide wristbands to flight crew officers. In addition, it is important to have a single roof in the Hajj dormitory, which should be completed upon arrival, but cannot yet to be fully implemented, as it is hampered by internal regulations of each agency,” he asked. Kang Ace.

He also reminded elderly pilgrims not to push themselves too hard to perform acts of Sunnah worship, such as performing Umrah repeatedly. “It is better to save energy and energy for the preparation of wukuf in Arafah, in Muzdalifah, and mabit and launching of jumrah in Mina, which requires more energy,” a- he declared.

Kang Ace also asked for cooperation and understanding, especially regarding services for elderly congregations. The reason is that additional service efforts are needed for older worshipers by not requiring them to participate in activities that can consume energy.

“To Hajj pilgrims, please note that this year's Hajj season also coincides with summer, where temperatures in Mecca can reach extreme temperatures, above 40 degrees Celsius. For this reason, pilgrims are advised to drink water often to avoid becoming dehydrated Zamzam “There's a lot of it out there,” he said.

He reminded that drinking frequently is different from drinking a lot. Drinking frequently should be done several times, even if you drink a little, while drinking a lot is done once or twice by drinking a lot of water.

“It is recommended to drink frequently, so as not to suffer from dehydration or lack of bodily fluids, which would cause memory loss and cause many worshipers to forget the way to their accommodation or become separated from the group,” Kang Ace said.

Hajj pilgrims, he said, should help each other. Therefore, if you see Hajj pilgrims from Indonesia facing difficulties, it is your duty as Muslim brothers and fellow Indonesians to help them.

“If there are any difficulties, either during your accommodation or at the places where the Hajj pilgrimage is taking place, report it to the Hajj officers there,” Kang Ace said.

