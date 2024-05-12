Main events on May 12: PM Modi to hold rallies in West Bengal, Bihar, Mother's Day, IPL match and more

Main events of the day: PM Modi will hold four rallies in West Bengal. Additionally, he would be in Patna, Bihar for a roadshow. Canadian authorities have arrested a fourth suspect, Amandeep Singh, 22, in connection with the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, designated terrorist and more.

Prime Minister's busy schedule in West Bengal:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Kolkata last evening from Jharkhand, is expected to address four election rallies in West Bengal today. The rallies will be held in Barrackpur, Panchla, Chinsurah and Pursura in three districts, with the Prime Minister arriving amid tight security.

Prime Minister's historic roadshow in Patna:

In a first for a Prime Minister, PM Modi will today hold a roadshow in Patna, in support of the NDA candidates. The roadshow will stretch for around 2.5 km from Bhattacharya Road-Pirmuhani corner to Udyog Bhavan near Gandhi Maidan. Modi is expected to arrive in Patna around 3 p.m. Previously, the route was planned for almost 3.4 km from Dak Bungalow Crossing.

Air India Express to resume normal operations

After experiencing significant disruptions that led to the cancellation of around 75 flights on Friday, Air India Express is expected to resume normal operations today. The airline did not disclose specific reasons for the flight cancellations, but actively resolved operational issues to restore service.

Rally of Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, along with his wife Kalpana Soren, will rally in Potka today in support of Samir Mohanty. The event is expected to attract over 10,000 local villagers and members of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), highlighting strong community and political engagement.

Opening of Badrinath Sanctuary

Continuing the annual Char Dham Yatra, the gates of Badrinath Dham will be opened today. This follows earlier openings of Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath shrines which began on May 10. The Yatra, an important pilgrimage in Hinduism, traditionally takes place in a clockwise direction and extends from late spring to late autumn.

Celebration of International Mother's Day

Today marks International Mother's Day, celebrated annually on the second Sunday in May. This special day is dedicated to celebrating and appreciating mothers around the world for their endless dedication and sacrifices. It is a day filled with expressions of love, admiration and gratitude towards mothers.

Major development in Canadian investigations:

Canadian authorities have arrested a fourth suspect, Amandeep Singh, 22, in connection with the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist. CBC News reports that Singh was already in custody of Peel Regional Police in Ontario on unrelated firearms charges. The arrest was made by the British Columbia Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

RCB vs DC IPL Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face a crucial encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru this evening. The match, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m., is a must-win for Faf du Plessis-led RCB to keep their playoff hopes alive. The team has won four of its last five games.

Catalan election day:

Catalans vote today in regional elections that could potentially return exiled separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to power. Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium in 2017 after a failed bid for independence, is running against the existing anti-independence government led by the Socialist Party. Polls give socialist candidate Salvador Illa a comfortable lead over Junts and his rival Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC).

Stage alert!

Published: May 12, 2024, 07:30 IST

