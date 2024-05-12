Former British government official Dominic Cummings on Thursday criticized Western support for Ukraine, reportsPolicy.

In an interview with the publication, Cummings, a former adviser to Boris Johnson, said the West he should never have gotten involved in this whole stupid situation“He argued that sanctions against Russia had a greater impact on European politics than on Moscow.

Furthermore, Cummings said the kyiv leader was not Churchillian. this is not a repeat of the events of 1940.

This whole Ukrainian mafia and corrupt state has screwed us all and as a result we will all be ***. We're going to break up now, aren't we?„.

In an article on X, Cummings went on to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a leader. potemkin – but he denied calling him pumpkinas was originally quoted in the interview.

He argued that war would only strengthen relations between Russia and China, saying Western countries they pushed Russia to enter into an alliance with the world's largest manufacturing power.

Cummings has long criticized his support for Ukraine, a position that puts him at odds with his former boss, Boris Johnson, a staunch supporter of Zelensky and Ukraine's war effort.

He told the publication that the West had failed to convey a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that would dissuade him from invading another country.

What lesson did I teach him? The lesson we taught Putin is that we are a jokeCummings said, saying the war wasmakes the whole world realize what a bunch of clowns we are.

