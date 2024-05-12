How China is strengthening its economy for war against the West





This was usually achieved by excluding them from the combined Swift and Chips global banking system through which around 90% of the world's money passes across borders. Chinese officials were particularly alarmed by the Western decision to cut off access to Iran in 2012, as part of international efforts to deprive Tehran of funds needed to develop nuclear weapons. China's response to this glaring vulnerability was to circumvent the existing framework and create its own version: the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, or CIPS, in 2015. Once again, many doubts remain about its effectiveness. In testimony before the powerful House Financial Services subcommittee on national security in 2022, the Washington-based think tank the Center for a New American Security dismissed CIPS and the digi-yuan as immediate threats to the dominant financial plumbing. However, he had this warning: These alternative payment systems are gaining technical sophistication and their adoption domestically could gain traction internationally and grow accordingly. Chinese alternative payment systems could ultimately erode the effectiveness of US and allied sanctions and challenge the institutions of the current financial order in the long term, he continues. According to the CIPS website, CIPS currently has 139 direct participants, including 100 in Asia and 23 in Europe. In 2023, the annual business volume of CIPS was 123 trillion renminbi ($17 trillion). At the start of this year, average daily transactions reached 666.8 billion renminbi. Collier warns that CIPS is tiny in processing total currency transactions, while Chips has at least 10 times more participants and processes 40 times more transactions than CIPs. Once again, Demarais warns against misinterpreting China's objectives. Its payments network may be much smaller than Swift's, but it connects most banks around the world and would provide a backup if Swift disconnects Chinese banks, she says. Dedollarization Self-reliance is at the heart of President Xi Jinping's ideology, says Charles Parton, a former diplomat and former special adviser on China to the Foreign Affairs Committee. This idea of ​​autonomy is at the heart of everything Xi Jinping thinks or says. This goes hand in hand with an anti-Western approach. Anti-Americanism is the cornerstone of Chinese foreign policy, Parton says. And the touchstone of America's economic and geopolitical power is the hegemony of the US dollar. The dollar's position as the world's reserve currency means that countries are closely tied to the U.S. economy. In China, they think the Western financial system has always been against them, Parton says. In addition to attempting to access assets outside the dollar system, China is attempting to dedollarize its international transactions. President Xi has a long-term goal for the renminbi to challenge the dominance of the dollar, an aspiration widely rejected by economists. The dollar accounts for 58% of the world's foreign currency reserves while the renminbi accounts for just over 2%, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

