Office of the President at IKN July 2024, implementation of “intelligent defense system”





NUSANTARA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry of Politics, Law and Security (Kemenko Polhukam) continues to strive to build an intelligent defense system or intelligent defense system in the Capital of the Archipelago (IKN). This follows the plan President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who will take office at IKN in July 2024. Therefore, according to Deputy National Defense Coordinator (Hanneg) of the Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Laksda TNI Kisdiyanto, the government must improve defense through intensive coordination with ministries and relevant parties. Also read: 200,000 residents of IKN, future brides must be selected “We are able to create an IKN defense system in accordance with what has been established, namely Intelligent defense system“, explained Kisdiyanto, quoted by BetweenSunday (12/5/2024). According to Kisdiyanto, an intelligent defense system must be built in IKN as the area will later become the center of the Indonesian government, and in accordance with the master plan of the state defense system in IKN for 2022-2024. Furthermore, in 2025, the government must focus on improving the IKN defense system and the country as a whole. Therefore, he believes that improvements are necessary in the field of defense technology and strategy to support the IKN Defense System Master Plan for 2024 and 2025. Also read: Red carpet for investors in IKN, can get HGB up to 160 years “The use of technology is essential, therefore it must be our common concern in supervising the realization of the national defense system within the IKN,” he stressed. Kisdiyanto hopes that the coordination between ministries as well as between the TNI, Polri and all known defense institutions can work well to create an intelligent defense system in the IKN By creating a good security and defense system in IKN, he is confident that the national capital will be safe from foreign attacks that could disrupt the functioning of the government.

