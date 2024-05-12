PM Modi's Patna roadshow: Route to traffic rules, 5 things residents should know





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a roadshow in Patna on Sunday evening, followed by three election rallies in other parts of Bihar on Monday. Traffic rules were imposed in Patna in connection with the Prime Minister's arrival. Security measures have been beefed up across Patna as the event led by the Prime Minister will pass through many busy areas of the capital. Modi has already held seven election rallies in the state, where the total number of Lok Sabha seats is 40. Here are five things Patna residents need to know about Sunday's BJP roadshow: 1. Foolproof security arrangements are in place across Patna. A total ban on drones is imposed in the capital. 2. Vehicular movement will remain suspended on the tour route, confirmed Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra. The tour will pass through localities such as Kadam Kuan, Fraser Road, Exhibition Road and Sahitya Sammelan. 3. The tour will begin at the Income Tax Office roundabout, located a few hundred meters from the state BJP headquarters, and end at Udyog Bhavan, close to Gandhi Maidan. 4. Most commercial establishments along the roadshow route are expected to remain closed. Barricades were erected on both sides and security personnel would be deployed on the roofs of some buildings. 5. After the tour, the Prime Minister is expected to retire for the night at Raj Bhavan. Prime Minister Modi's schedule for Monday, May 13 On Monday, Prime Minister Modu is scheduled to visit Takht Harmandir, the famous Sikh shrine located in the old city, where Guru Gobind Singh was born and spent his childhood. He will then return to the campaign trail and address election rallies in Hajipur, where BJP ally Chirag Paswan is contesting, along with Muzaffarpur and Saran, which is witnessing a heated fight between the party veteran saffron Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad. – With PTI inputs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2024/05/12/prime-minister-modi-patna-roadshow-5-things-residents-should-know-about-sunday-may-12-route-traffic-regulations-and-security-protocol.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos