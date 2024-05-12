The schedule of civil servants for the transition to the IKN was postponed to September 2024, this is the reason







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the schedule for ASN's trip to the Indonesian capital was postponed from the originally planned July 2024 to September 2024 or after the ceremony on August 17, 2024. Basuki explained that the reason was that IKN's infrastructure was temporarily used to prepare for the August 17, 2024 ceremony. “The transfer of the ASN, which has become 12 towers, will also include housing for construction workers if we can optimize it. We will first use them upstream, so the transfer of the ASN will be postponed until after the ceremony,” PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said at a press conference. working visit to IKN, cited Sunday (12/5/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT Besides physical buildings, his party is at the same time continuing to prepare infrastructure for housing, including a supply of raw water that IKN residents can drink. “We found drinking water at the reservoir, I traced it from the IPA (Drinking Water Treatment Plant) to Sepaku, the IPA pipe is connected to the reservoir, 17 km just wait for the pump to pump from IPA to the tank,” he said. Basuki aims that the drinking water installation can be completed before June 2024. “And by June, end of June, it could be completed, God willing, we can bring the pump to Balikpapan from May 28 to 30 or the first week of June. Yes, after that it will be installed,” he said. -he declares. Photo: CNBC INDONESIA

IKN is increasingly attracted by real estate investors Photo: CNBC INDONESIAIKN is increasingly attracted by real estate investors Initial target is July 2024 President Joko Widodo or Jokowi had targeted the relocation of the State Civil Apparatus (ASN) for Territory and Security (Hankam) to the National Capital (IKN) from July 2024. This news was revealed when Jokowi attended the closing or final completion ceremony. for the roof of the residential building of the State civil apparatus (ASN). Jokowi assured that the construction of ASN housing in IKN could be completed on time. Jokowi said that in July 2024, 12 ASN residential towers would be completed, which would continue in September 2024 with 21 towers, and in November 2024, 14 towers would be completed. Thus, a total of 47 residential towers will be completed by the end of November 2024. “The transfer of ASN employees, in particular Defense and Security (Hankam), to the IKN itself should begin in July 2024,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Jokowi announces civil servants moving to IKN in June, 12 apartments ready for occupancy (haa/haa)



