Rahul on a letter to him, PM Modi, former judges for public debate, congress, rahul gandhi, narendra modi, public debate





New Delhi: Welcoming the initiative of a public debate on the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that he or party chief Mallikarjun Kharge would be happy to participate in such a discussion and expressed the hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also participate. . “It would be a positive move if major parties present their vision to the country from a single platform for a healthy democracy,” Gandhi said in a message on X. He also added that the nation expects Modi to participate in the debate. The Congress leader shared on , inviting them to a platform for a debate on key electoral issues. In their letter to the country's leaders, the trio said the debate proposal was non-partisan and in the broader interest of every citizen. Gandhi said he discussed the invitation with Kharge and they agreed that such a debate would help people understand “our respective vision and enable them to make an informed choice”. “It is also essential to put an end to any unsubstantiated allegations attributed to our respective parties. As the major parties contesting the elections, the public deserves to hear directly the views of their leaders,” Gandhi said in his letter responding to the invitation. “Accordingly, I or the Congress President would be happy to participate in such a debate,” he added. The former Congress leader also said he was looking forward to participating in a productive and historic debate. “Please let us know if and when the Prime Minister agrees to participate, after which we can discuss the details and format of the debate,” he added. In his message on X, along with the letter, Gandhi said: “The Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for a debate. The country also expects the Prime Minister to participate in this dialogue. » At an event in Lucknow on Friday, responding to a question from an audience member, Gandhi said he was “100%” ready to take on Modi in a debate and added that he knew the Prime Minister would not agree. PTI

