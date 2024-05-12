Boris Johnson faces call from his own MP and Labor to be 'more open' about how areas can come down from COVID levels





Boris Johnson has received calls to explain how regions can reduce their coronavirus alert levels and restrictions. He was pushed by Sir Keir Starmer to define exactly what domains need to do to be downgraded from Tier 3 to Tier 2, or from Tier 2 to Tier 1. And one Conservative Member of Parliament, including York constituency had stricter measures imposed last weeksaid the prime minister needed to be “more open” about the evidence supporting the decision. Mr Johnson resisted calls from the Labor Party and its scientific advisers, known as SAGE, to introduce a “circuit breaker” – effectively a short national lockdown. He told the House of Commons on Wednesday that a regional approach was preferable and would not have an unfair impact on areas of England with low income levels. COVID-19 infection rate. But Sir Keir said a national framework for the financial support councils get to move up a level should be set out instead of “dirty, take it or leave it” deals, and called for clearer answers on how areas can also move backwards. down one level. “Instead of being a solution, Level 3 is a gateway to weeks and weeks – more likely months and months – of agony from which there is no likely outcome,” he said. -he declares. “Can’t the Prime Minister see the problem if there is no clear way out?” Mr Johnson said the R rate – the average number of people affected corona virus infects – will be taken into account with hospital admissions and “other data”. “I think the areas that have moved to level 3 are already making progress,” he replied. “We are pursuing a local and regional approach, which is the sensible approach for this country. “That’s what the epidemiology supports, that’s what the deputy chief medical officer supported last night.” Mr Johnson accused Sir Keir of being “inconsistent” for “attacking local lockdowns when he wants to plunge the entire country back into a damaging lockdown for weeks”. But it was also addressed by Conservative MP Julian Sturdy, who said the government should be “more open in communicating the evidence for York to move into Tier 2” and “outline a road map for the return of the city at level 1”. And he urged the Prime Minister to “consider creating specific support for York’s hospitality industry, which is suffering losses due to the limbo created by Tier 2”. Mr Johnson told York that infections stand at 279 per 100,000 people and “we need to bring them down”. But he added: “We can understand it from the set of measures we have outlined, you can see it is having an effect in areas where people are complying with the guidelines.”

