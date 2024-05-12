SMOKERS' CORNER: KHAN AND THE GENERALS – Journal





In May 2023, a recorded phone call allegedly took place between the mother-in-law of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Atta Bandial and the wife of a lawyer who is a member of the populist Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party ( PTI) by Imran Khan. ) was leaked on social media.

During the call, the two ladies can be heard criticizing the coalition government made up of the parties that had toppled Khan's regime in April 2022 through an Act of Parliament.

At one point in the leaked conversation, the mother-in-law laments: Yeh kambakht la martial law bhi tau nahin lagaatay! [These cursed people dont even impose martial law!] By kambakht, she meant the military establishment (ME).

The conversation was surreal on many levels. Khan had been the blue-eyed boy of ME, until he fell out with his creators. From 2011 until his election as prime minister in 2018, the ME managed to shape Khan's political rise in a highly coordinated manner. Its popularity was first established within the military base. Then, a few television journalists were recruited, followed by the induction of some key members of the judiciary.

This troika comprising the ME, electronic media and judiciary was supplemented by the social media wing of the Khans PTI to proliferate narratives opposed to the two oldest traditional parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML- N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP). Both men were deeply demonized as corrupt.

After his ouster, Imran Khan was convinced that the establishment had betrayed him, and the protests on May 9 and 10 last year were an attempt to rally support from pro-Khan factions within the military. However, any military intervention has been significantly overstated by its supporters.

A constituency that was initially built by the former military dictator, General Pervez Musharraf, and which was mainly composed of middle-class and upper-middle-class Pakistanis, was canvassed by the ME and the media in such a way that she eventually fell into Khans. knees. This has become a quadrilateral elite, including the ME, the media, justice and the middle classes.

After Khan's ouster in April 2022, he began publicly castigating the ME, accusing it of betraying him. But the truth is that due to the many abject failures of Khan's government, the ME had begun to gradually distance itself from him months before his ouster.

In February 2022, Bandial becomes the CJP. He was cut from the same cloth as at least four of his predecessors. Among them were Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry and more so Justice Saqib Nasir, Justice Asif Khosa and Justice Gulzar Ahmad. Anti-PTI parties have often accused them of being openly pro-Khan. Justice Bandial was accused of having a soft spot for Khan. The truth is that Bandial wasn't very good at hiding that soft corner.

Now the question is, at the time of the aforementioned leaked phone call, when Khan was holding angry rallies and condemning the ME, why was Bandial's mother-in-law yearning for a military takeover? Equally surreal was the presence of banners at some pro-Khan rallies reading “We Want Martial Law.”

Also, why did the PTI, in planning the violent riots of May 9 and 10 last year, during which PTI supporters and members attacked military assets, believe that this would cause a split in the within the armed forces and would bring pro-Khan generals to power?

Many scholars who study coups believe that, if conditions permit, street protests can be followed by a coup. According to political scientist Scott A. Tyson, protests are often a signal for elites to intervene.

The elites in this context are the military and political elites. These may also include senior judicial and business elites. A regime faced with protests is also made up of political elites. Once anti-regime elites decide that the protests clearly signal intervention, this is then communicated to state elites. The media also plays a role in this. His reporting on the protests could strengthen the signal and prompt the military to intervene.

The kambakht laments of the mothers-in-law expressed a desperate desire for military intervention among certain sections of the economic elite. This nature of signaling was loud and clear on many WhatsApp groups when Khan was holding rallies against his ouster. The signal became even more obvious when “We want martial law” banners began appearing at rallies. Some media professionals have also started to improve the signal sent to the ME.

But by the end of 2022, EM senior management had changed. A general who had previously left the project set up to facilitate Khan's rise became the new leader of the army. Yet the PTI believed that many remnants of the project were still active within the military.

I believe that with the judiciary still in facilitation mode, the idea of ​​causing a split within the army to replace the new military leader with pro-Khan generals was the idea of ​​some retired military personnel who knew well post-Khan theories. protest coups.

Once the new ME ignored the signal to intervene in Khan's post-ousting rallies, a violent uprising was designed to target the new ME. The uprising was organized to address the concerns of the so-called pro-Khan generals. The signal now was: expel the new army leader and intervene (alongside Khan) to avoid all-out civil war. This plan could not have been formulated without the contribution of some retired officers. Many of them had expressed their support for Khan.

The violent protests of May 9 and 10 were orchestrated by one political elite (PTI) against another group of elites (the coalition government) to signal the need for intervention to the judicial and military elites. But, according to Tyson, the success or failure of a coup is generally not a certainty for elites. This uncertainty is caused by uncertainty regarding the actions of other elites. The other elite, in the context of the riots of May 9 and 10, was the army.

An intervention by pro-Khan officers was greatly overestimated by the planners and the plan collapsed. The coalition government was able to resist the onslaught.

The new military leader has begun to quickly oust the last pro-Khan elements from the army, although those who remain in the judiciary are now trying to avoid suffering the same fate by opposing in the name of the independence of the judicial authority. is quite surreal.

Published in Dawn, EOS, May 12, 2024

