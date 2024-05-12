Xi Jinping in Europe: analysis of requests from guests and hosts

Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, arrived in France at the start of the week. However, Paris is not Xi's final destination as he is also traveling to Serbia and Hungary. After a five-year hiatus, this is Xi's first trip to Europe. He had joint meetings with Emmanuel Macron, French president, and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. Xi's presence in Europe, as leader of one of the world's great powers, less frequently seen in these countries, merits scrutiny, particularly given the ongoing crises in Eastern and Middle Europe. East, which require special attention to Xi's journey.

The most pressing question is: what does China expect from Europe and what does Europe expect from China?

1. China's demands on Europe

China appears to be seeking to strengthen its friendly relations with the European Union. More importantly, it aims to distance the Union from the United States. China is unhappy with Europe's alignment with the United States of America on important regional and global issues, which does not correspond to its interests. It therefore seeks to present itself as a reliable partner for Europeans. By moving closer to Europe, China is pursuing two objectives: first, it prefers to face a single competitor in the Taiwanese conflict, and not two. However, China's concerns in this regard are somewhat muted, as Europe's sensitivity to the United States of America is minimal. For example, Macron said in an interview with the American magazine Politico in April last year that “Europe should not follow either the United States of America or China in the Taiwan conflict.” He stressed that Europe should not get involved in issues that do not concern it. These remarks have been the subject of much criticism in the United States of America and, to some extent, in Europe. Macron is one of those in Europe who have used the term “strategic autonomy”, usually used in opposition to the United States of America. Paris was therefore not chosen at random as Xi's first destination.

Second, China does not align with Western values, particularly those of the United States of America and Europe. Beijing is accused by both camps of human rights violations, but even more so by the United States. The European Union, particularly France, is concerned about China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims, not necessarily across the board. So when Xi entered Paris, a group of Uyghur activists protested by waving banners. But there is a difference: China competes more with the United States of America than with Europe. This has led the European Union not to fear an alliance with China. This alliance makes Beijing more competitive against the United States of America. Xi's statements in Paris also indicate the need for unity between the two sides, regardless of US intervention: “China's relations with Europe do not go against any third party part. No third party must interfere or impose their will on it. The third party Xi is referring to here is the United States of America, which does not want to see China and Europe come closer together.

2. EU requirements towards China

At present, European demands can be summarized in two main points:

2.1. Using Beijing as a mediator in critical moments

The war in Ukraine is putting pressure on European governments, who find themselves on the front lines and facing imminent danger. If Russia emerges victorious, Europe will be the first victim. If Moscow resorts to nuclear weapons, Europe will pay the price again. Europe is therefore more concerned with ending the crisis than the United States. Europe's expectations from China in this regard boil down to two options: first, not to provide military support to Russia, which Beijing has not done so far. No solid evidence of Beijing's support for Moscow has been presented. However, the Western world remains wary, meaning it could support Moscow in other ways. According to Western governments, China sells technology and electronic equipment to Moscow that are used in the construction of missiles, drones, tanks and planes. For example, two US officials claimed some time ago that over the past year, 90% of these technologies were supplied to Moscow by China. Europe expects this trend to stop. China has not remained bound by Western sanctions against Russia and continues to develop its trade with it, which, according to Europeans, has benefited Moscow. More importantly, Beijing did not condemn the attack on Ukraine, which in Europe's eyes constitutes a form of political support for Russia.

Second, Europe believes that China has influence over Russia and should make serious efforts to end the crisis. The importance of Beijing in this regard is further emphasized. The Europeans believe that if a military option is not viable, China can bring both sides to the negotiating table. Europe therefore asks Beijing to avoid any passivity and to play an active role in maintaining peace. Although the United States of America does not highly value Chinese mediation, China tried to end the war but failed. For example, on the first anniversary of the war, a 12-point peace plan was proposed, which was not accepted by Western governments. During a visit Macron made to Beijing in April, he told Xi: “I am counting on you; because you can bring Putin to his senses and bring both sides to the negotiating table.”

The question of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran is also important. The dominant belief in Europe is China's influence over Iran. Europeans also view the Islamic Republic as a threat to their interests, further influenced by the approach of the United States of America and Israel. The revelation of China's role in the normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia has reinforced Europeans' perception of its influence over Tehran. However, the Islamic Republic obeys China in some areas, but perhaps not as much as Europe expects. China is the largest buyer of Iranian crude oil, even when subject to heavy sanctions. For example, the Financial Times recently reported that Iranian oil sales in the first three months of the year were at their highest level compared to the last six years, with China being its main buyer.

Not only Europeans but also the United States believe in China's influence on Iran. After Houthi rebels in Yemen disrupted shipping routes in the Red Sea, Washington asked Beijing to talk to the Iranian side. Later, Reuters reported that China had granted the US request. This indicates Tehran's susceptibility to Beijing's influence. Europe also has interests in the Red Sea, which is why Britain took part in the attack on the Houthis. The European Union expects China to curb Iran's nuclear, missile and drone programs. For example, von der Leyen conveyed this request to Xi: “We believe that China can play a crucial role in limiting the irresponsible spread of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones. » It is unclear whether Beijing will react positively or not. The main thing is the EU's attempt to preserve China as a reliable mediating force in critical moments.

2.2. Trade expansion provided that existing challenges are met

Europe considers China an important trading partner. The daily volume of trade between the two parties exceeds 2.3 billion euros. One problem that jeopardizes trade between the two sides is the saturation of the European market with Chinese electric vehicles. When the coronavirus crisis hit China, the electric car industry also faced a crisis. Xi's government allocated substantial subsidies to manufacturing companies to overcome the crisis, which not only revived the industry, but also reached the European market at a cheap price, to the point of putting European producers under pressure. This continuation of the trend has sparked much criticism in Europe, to the point that talk of “unfair trade” has intensified. The European Union has warned China that if it does not remove its subsidies, heavy tariffs will be imposed on its imports, although no action has been taken so far. Von der Leyen explicitly discussed this issue with Xi and even discussed a trade war with China. According to Europeans, the continuation of this trend would lead to “deindustrialization” in Europe.

The United States has also faced challenges with China's electric vehicle industry. The Trump administration went so far as to impose 25% tariffs on its imports, giving rise to the term “tariff war” between the two countries. President Biden is also sensitive to this issue. In February last year, he called Chinese electric cars a threat to his country's security. Additionally, Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, described these Chinese products as a serious threat to the US auto industry. Some business owners also urged the Biden administration to go beyond high tariffs and prevent imports of these products.

Despite warnings, the European Union (EU) has not increased tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports and remains committed to maintaining an unchallenged trading relationship with China. It is unclear whether China is responding to its European counterpart's concerns on this issue.

