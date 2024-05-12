Imran Khan reveals he was asked to sit in front of a purely vegetarian dubbing studio while eating non-vegetarian food; was served mutton biryani by studio staff after the release of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na trailer: Bollywood News





One of the exciting developments that has taken place for several movie buffs in recent times is Imran Khan's assurance that hell will soon return. He also gave several interviews in which he talked about his debut in Hindi films with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008), why he stopped acting in films, his battle with depression and much more Again. Now, Imran has opened up about another interesting episode that happened in his life around food.

Imran Khan reveals he was asked to sit in front of a purely vegetarian dubbing studio while eating non-vegetarian food; was served mutton biryani by studio staff after the release of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na trailer

Imran Khan, in an interview with HT City, revealed that during the dubbing of his second film Kidnap (2008), Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was not released. He would order non-vegetarian food in between dubbing. But since the studio was purely vegetarian, he was asked to sit outside on a plastic chair, in an area where cars were parked. But once the trailer of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na dropped and received acclaim, the studio staff allowed him to eat non-vegetarian food inside the studio. They even treated him with mutton biryani!

Imran Khan said: “I will tell you about the first taste of fame I had. I shot my first film without it being released. Then I shot for my second film Kidnap also without it having a release. Then I started shooting Luck (2009). So, by the time Jaane Tu Ya Jaane N had released, I was halfway through filming Luck. So at that point, I was doing voice acting for Kidnap. The studio was purely vegetarian. At one point I had ordered non-veg food and they wouldn't let me eat inside the studio. They gave me a plastic chair, placed it outside where the cars are parked and I ate there. I had gotten used to it.

Imran Khan continued: I spent a few weeks doing this until the trailer of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Nawa was released and suddenly it was on TV. I walk in and everyone in the studio says sir, it's you. I think it's the same guy who's been coming here for three weeks. I come in, I do my dubbing. (During the) lunch break, I go out and there's a row of these guys standing with a tray of mutton biryani, plates, spoons and forks. They say sir, why don’t you sit in the air conditioned lounge. Sir? Now when these guys have spent three weeks making you sit on a plastic chair outside and the next day they say to you sir, sir, sir, what value do you place on this sudden burst of love and affection where they rush ? Do I take it seriously?

