Carrie Johnson melts hearts with rare photo of red-haired baby Frank and sister Romy as they share 'exciting' milestone





Carrie Johnson enjoyed a fun outing with her family over the weekend and an incredibly sweet time with her youngest children later, as she revealed on social media. In her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three shared the most adorable picture of her baby Frank as he watched Eurovision for the first time! The little red-haired child was watching on a laptop on the bed, with his mother behind him and her older sister Romy, two years old, barely visible at the edge of the photo. You might also like WATCH: Carrie Johnson Reveals Son Wilf's Incredible Birthday Present Little Frank's incredible red hair was tousled as he stared at the screen, while blonde Romy's falling locks resembled her father's. While the youngsters seemed obsessed with their mother's choice of program, Carrie revealed that the scene was not as idyllic as it seemed, captioning the photo: "Introducing Eurovision to the kids. I'm so excited. They're not sure [laughing emoji]". ©Instagram Carrie's young children watch Eurovision Family celebrations The Johnson family has been very busy lately as they just celebrated the fourth birthday of Carrie and Boris's eldest son, Wilf. The little boy enjoyed a sweet family celebration with his mom, siblings and dad, who appeared in a rare photo for the occasion. In the snapshot, the former Prime Minister could be seen looking into his son's eyes, while Wilf looked back at his father, as the pair were joined by a giant dinosaur in disguise. Taking to Instagram, Carrie called the day "total chaos," before adding, "But we loved it." © Getty Carrie and Boris got married in 2021 In a lengthy caption, Carrie thanked party suppliers for making her oldest son's party magical, beginning: "Today we made our dreams come true with a monster truck and dinosaur party to celebrate the 4 years of Wilf." She then continued with the relatable parental sentiment: "I now have to lie down for a very long time." ©Instagram Wilf recently turned four The Johnsons' family life The couple married in 2021 in an intimate Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral attended by only around 30 guests. They now share children Wilf, Romy and Frank, aged ten months. The family live in the picturesque village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, Oxfordshire, and their sprawling home of 3.8 million is the perfect place to raise their three young children. ©Instagram Family enjoys country life One of the most alluring features of their Grade II listed Brightwell Manor is undoubtedly the five acres of sumptuous greenery on which it is built. Carrie often shares glimpses of her children's outdoor life on her Instagram, from kids caring for their pet chicks and ducks to outdoor picnics. Carrie's royal encounter Earlier this month, Carrie attended a special event at Buckingham Palace. Hosted by Queen Camilla, the reception relaunched the Wash Bag project, first launched by the Queen when she was Duchess of Cornwall. © Getty Carrie shaking hands with Queen Camilla The initiative provides a toiletry bag containing toiletries, donated by Boots and distributed by In Kind Direct, to people affected by rape and sexual abuse. Speaking to Carrie, Camilla appeared to say: "So nice to see you again, haven't seen you in a long time. Not since you packed up this house." To bursts of laughter, Boris's wife replied: "I know. Chaos, chaos."

