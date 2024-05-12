Sanjay Singh shares Amit Shah's video





Home

News

PM Modi's retirement: Sanjay Singh shares videos of Amit Shah and Anadiben Patel Sanjay Singh said '75 age rule' was applied to senior BJP leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Yashwant Sinha, Sumitra Mahajan and they were asked not to contest in the elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the second civil inauguration ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh) Retirement of PM Modis: Following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's retirement and Home Minister Amit Shah's response, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP of Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Singh, on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward. to clarify the BJP's 75-year retirement formula that the party has imposed on its senior leaders. He posted a video on X: BJP 75 CM? (These two videos are enough to expose the two-faced nature of BJP. Amit Shah himself says that “people above 75 years of age will not get tickets”. Anandi Ben ji also resigned from the post of CM. So why won't Modi resign? WATCH THE VIDEO HERE BJP

75

CM

? pic.twitter.com/x89zhozSjB Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 11, 2024 The AAP national spokesperson was responding to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to lead the nation after the Lok Sabha elections. Claiming that Kejriwal had raised the “genuine” issue of '75 age rule', imposed by Prime Minister Modi, Sanjay Singh said, “They (BJP leaders, including Shah) said that whatever rule PM Modi sets will be implemented. on other leaders but not on Modi. Singh reiterated Kejriwal's earlier statement by saying that the '75 age rule' had been applied to senior BJP leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Yashwant Sinha, Sumitra Mahajan and several MLAs, and that they were asked not to run in the elections. “PM Modi should himself give clarification on the age rule he has set. He should also clarify whether he is hungry for the prime minister’s post,” Singh said. Earlier in the day, the AAP national convener claimed that Prime Minister Modi is giving way to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that they will leave out Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the general elections. “These people are asking the INDIA alliance who will be their Prime Minister. I ask BJP who will be your Prime Minister? Prime Minister Modi will turn 75 on September 17. He set a rule that party leaders would retire after 75 years. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire on September 17,” CM Kejriwal had said. Soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's question, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Modi would not retire. Shah said that (Narendra) Modiji would not be replaced” after he attains the age of 75. Modiji ko badalna hi nahi hai, I made it clear (we don't have to replace Modiji, I made it clear). It has already been decided that he will not be replaced,” Shah said in response to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's statement on PM Modi's retirement. “In 2014, Prime Minister Modi himself made a rule that BJP leaders would retire after the age of 75. Modiji will turn 75 on September 17 next year. I want to ask Modiji, are you asking for votes for Amit Shah? » asked Kejriwal.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/news/india/sanjay-singh-shares-amit-shahs-video-questions-bjps-75-years-age-policy-arvind-kejriwal-narendra-modi-lok-sabha-elections-6921299/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos