Republican congressional vice presidential candidates polish their credentials while currying favor with Trump





WASHINGTON For congressional leaders, weekly news conferences are an opportunity to set a policy agenda, communicate a message and contrast with the opposition party.

For Elise Stefanik, chair of the Republican Conference of the House of Representatives and vice-presidential candidate, it is also an opportunity to stand in front of a television camera and praise Donald Trump.

America is coming together to support President Trump to save America and fire Joe Biden, Stefanik, R-N.Y., told reporters in his opening remarks at a recent news conference, praising him for having won a primary before turning to legislative affairs.

Stefanik also used his seat on the House Education Committee to tap into the conservative zeitgeist by confronting college presidents in televised hearings, fueling several resignations amid campus protests against Israel and Gaza.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., gained national attention after questioning college presidents during a hearing. Francis Chung / Politico via AP

And she's not alone. Other vice presidential candidates like Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. , are also using the opportunities offered to them in Congress to polish their credentials and appeal to Trump. This includes the use of their voting cards, their committee seats, their procedural tools and perhaps most importantly their ability to go on television to speak to a single audience.

He understands the devils in the details. So he's putting his brilliant daughter-in-law in charge of our RNC apparatus, Scott said on Sean Hannity's Fox News show after Trump named Lara Trump as the new co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Ultimately, you want the ball to be in the hands of the best player on the field. That player is Donald Trump, he added in what appeared to be a thinly veiled audition tape for the vice president.

For decades, Capitol Hill has been a powerful launching pad for vice presidential candidates. Over the past 20 years, six of the eight elected officials have been members of Congress. A seventh, Mike Pence, was a former member who became governor of Indiana. Going back to 1992, nine of the ten running mates had congressional experience (with the exception of Sarah Palin, governor of Alaska, in 2008).

Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia, who was Hillary Clinton's pick for vice president in 2016, said the nature of the Republican Party's maneuvering on Capitol Hill was different than in the past.

Normally, being too bold about your ambitions is probably not a good thing. But Donald Trump is not a normal man. So I think these maneuvers are very unusual, but they kind of fit with what people understand about Trump, Kaine said in an interview. The way to impress him is not to be a dedicated soldier who just keeps his head down and works. The way to impress him is to really flatter him and suck him off.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is widely considered a potential Trump running mate choice. File Scott Olson / Getty Images

Greene, the far-right congresswoman who has expressed interest in becoming vice president, sought to curry favor with Trump by embarking on a weeklong campaign to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson , R-La., accusing him of betraying the GOP and the MAGA movement. . His efforts failed Wednesday, as a large majority of Republicans and Democrats voted to reject his motion. Trump has largely stayed away from the fray, offering words of support to both camps.

“I love Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Trump said on social media after voting closed, while adding that now was not the time for his motion to vacate the president's chair.

Vance, a former Trump critic turned staunch ally who was first elected in 2022, has traveled the Sunday talk show circuit to align with a central theme of Trump's campaign: Congress would not have had to certify Biden's election in 2020, even though he won.

If I had been vice president, I would have told states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and many others that we needed multiple slates of electors and I think the United States Congress would have had to fight to from there, Vance recently told ABC. Week. This is the legitimate way to handle an election that many people, myself included, believe has had many problems in 2020.

In contrast, Rubio and Scott voted with the vast majority of the Senate to certify Biden's victory in the hours after police cleared the Capitol rioters on January 6. Stefanik and Greene were among 139 House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 result.

Trump's election denial allegations have been a central theme of his campaign as he vows revenge on his enemies. Scott and Rubio took note. Scott repeatedly refused to say this month on NBC's Meet The Press whether he would accept the outcome of the 2024 election. Rubio said on ABC that some Jan. 6 defendants faced heavy charges of trespassing of the Capitol.

Vance also carved out a niche as an outspoken opponent of U.S. aid to Ukraine, aligning himself with many Trump voters.

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, said he would not have certified Biden's election in 2020. File Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A recent vote on an aid package for Ukraine and Israel highlighted the divisions. Vance and Rubio voted against it, while Scott spoke in favor but missed the vote. In the House, where the bills were split, Stefanik voted to help Israel but not Ukraine. Greene voted against both measures.

In his statement, Scott took a dig at Biden: Congress's efforts to support our allies should be applauded, but President Biden's foreign policy has been a complete failure.

Rubio's no vote on aid to Ukraine and Israel highlights his evolution since 2016, when he presented himself as an outspoken foreign policy hawk favoring an active U.S. role in shaping global affairs. Critics accuse Rubio of pandering to MAGA-style nationalism, but Rubio's allies say his views reflect changing realities in the United States and around the world.

Among the vice presidential contenders this year, Rubio has been less bombastic about Trump and has instead leaned on his legislative resume. He has used his position as the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee to highlight his hawkish approach to China, including as an early supporter of legislation banning TikTok, a popular app owned by a Beijing-based company that answers to the Chinese Communist Party. Allies note that he helped shape part of the 2017 tax cuts, Trump's main domestic achievement as president.

Part of Rubio and Scott's appeal is that they are both well-liked by Republican donors who are skeptical of Trump and his MAGA movement. This is less true for Vance and Greene.

But Rubio also avoids criticizing Trump and is quick to ignore reporters' questions about his controversial or offensive statements. He seems aware of Trump's red line of granting no legitimacy to the dozens of criminal charges he faces. Rubio even endorsed Trump's sweeping claims about presidential immunity from prosecution for potentially committing crimes.

Hillary told me, “There are better political choices than you, but if anything happened to me, you would be a good president.” That's not the way Donald Trump is going to approach the issue, Kaine said. He will approach the question as follows: who will be most faithful to me? When it seems that, in order to be in the running, you can't even say that you will respect the outcome of the election? It's quite dangerous.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/gop-vp-hopefuls-congress-trump-rcna149870 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos