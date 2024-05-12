Imran Khan slams being compared to Ranbir Kapoor, reacts: 'Suddenly my film is now cheaper?'





Imran Khan rose to fame with his chocolate boy image in films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Katti Batti, Kidnap, I Hate Luv Stories, Break Ke Baad and many more. The actor's handsome looks immediately caused a stir among fans, and his promising performances maintained a sense of excitement for his later projects. However, at a time when everyone expected Imran to captivate the screens again, the actor gave up acting. Fast forward to now, Imraan is back in the limelight, and recent reports suggest that the actor might make a comeback soon.

Imran Khan reacts after being compared to Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Imran Khan reacted sharply after being compared to his contemporary, Ranbir Kapoor. While both have had distinct career charts, and the latter has been particularly noted for his successive performances, Imran, on the contrary, has been absent from the celluloid action for quite some time now. However, when asked about such comparisons, he cheekily questioned whether another actor's successes meant his own successes were worthless. He expressed:

“How do you actually measure that? And the idea that if I make a really good movie and it's a big success, then someone else is going to lose out until their next movie comes along. So, when their film makes more money, does my film make less money? So should we erase all these strange films and any film that grossed less than 300 crores?

Ranbir Kapoor once accidentally predicted Imran Khan's departure from films

Well, Imran Khan's sudden exit from cinema has left a big question among his fans, who didn't really expect the actor to take such a decision at the peak of his career. Interestingly, it was Ranbir Kapoor who was the first person to predict such a position in the actor's career. Well, the two have already graced Koffee With Karan and Ranbir was asked to portray Imran aptly. Without any hesitation, the actor declared:

“You know, he also looks like someone who, at the peak of his career, would probably leave it. You know, if he just wasn't interested.

Imran Khan took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal

In one of his interviews with a leading daily, Imran Khan took an indirect interest in his contemporary Ranbir Kapoor's film, Animal. Well, without naming names, the former commented on how the current trend in cinema has quite easily glamorized violence, which makes him uncomfortable. Adding more, he said:

“I have an idea of ​​the current situation in cinema. There is a glamorization, fetishization and sexualization of violence that makes me uncomfortable. There is a way to describe violence. It's not a question of morality. Violence and action are… it's a language in cinema but when we communicate it, when we represent it in films, there is a way of doing it where we feel the weight of it.

Imran revealed that he left Bollywood due to monetary problems

Previously, in an interaction with Film Companion, Imran Khan discussed the main reason why he left Bollywood. He remarked that he didn't really like the emphasis on money behind a film's success, nor the serious effort and hard work that went into it. Moreover, Imran assured that such a decision was not taken abruptly and that it was a fairly gradual process for him.

What do you think of Imran Khan's revelations?

