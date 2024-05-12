Xi Jinping promises to “never forget” NATO bombings, Trump against Trump. Biden polls, and more: Weekend political roundup





Over the course of the week, several significant stories emerged, including that of the Chinese president Xi Jinpings wish to remember a tragic event, a new poll indicating a tie between Joe Biden And Donald Trump in the 2024 elections, and a key state in favor of Biden. Marjorie Taylor Greene And Nikki Haley have also made headlines for their political actions. Xi Jinping says he will never forget NATO bombing of Chinese embassy 25 years ago: he will never allow such a tragic history to repeat itself President Xi Jinping has vowed to remember NATO's bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, a tragic event that occurred 25 years ago. The statement was made during Xi's European tour, which included visits to France, Hungary and Serbia. The bombing resulted in the deaths of three Chinese journalists and sparked anti-American protests across China. President Xi's comments were published Tuesday in Serbia's oldest daily, Politika. The timing of his visit to Serbia coincides with the 25th anniversary of the bombing. Read the full article here. Trump Vs. Biden: 2024 election poll shows tie broken. Which candidate gets the support of his party, independent voters? A new poll indicates a tie between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Both candidates have been in the lead for months and are betting favorites in the November election. Read the full article here. Biden counters. Trump: Key Voters in Swing State Give Candidate Big Lead, Even if He Ranks Behind on Critical Election Issues Despite ranking lower on crucial election issues, President Joe Biden has secured a substantial lead over his presumptive opponent Donald Trump in Wisconsin, a crucial swing state. In a head-to-head matchup, Biden had the support of 50% of respondents, while Trump received a more modest 44% support, according to the Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters. Read the full article here. Marjorie Taylor Greene concludes her marathon meeting with Mike Johnson, marking a pivotal moment in the exclusion vote drama: I've been patient, I've been diligent, I've been steady Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) held a lengthy meeting Monday, signaling a potential resolution to the lingering tension over Greene's motion to oust Johnson. The two Republicans met for nearly two hours Monday, sparking speculation they would work toward a deal to prevent bloc action on Greene's resolution to remove Johnson from power. Read the full article here. Nikki Haley said she's courting more big donors, but leaves Trump support up in the air for now Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is scheduled to meet with her major donors next week. Despite this, she has no immediate plans to support former President Donald Trump for the 2024 election. Read the full article here. Read next: Trump disapproves of Marjorie Taylor Greenes' bid to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson: Shes Got FightBut Image created with artificial intelligence on MidJourney Conceived by

