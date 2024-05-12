He is the owner of PAN JOGLOSEMAR NEWS

Politics
JAKARTA, JOGLOSÉMARNEWS.COM What maneuvers are being carried out by the National Mandate Party (PAN), to the point that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has to accompany President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in a group to the State Palace?
It is known that PAN General Chairman Zulkifli Hasan gathered DPP, DPW administrators throughout Indonesia and his party's regional leadership candidates to meet with President Jokowi at the State Palace in Jakarta, Friday (10/5/2024).
Some PAN officials arrived at the palace by bus.
Zulhas was also accompanied by PAN Deputy General Chairman Yandri Susanto, PAN General Secretary Eddy Soeparno and DPW PAN Jakarta Chairman Eko Patrio, as well as other DPW PAN chairmen.
In total, around 80 people attended the meeting.
The meeting of PAN administrators and President Jokowi lasted one hour. They arrived around 3:30 p.m. WIB and left at 4:30 p.m. WIB.
Zulhas admitted to initiating the meeting with President Jokowi.
This was simply due to the wishes of the DPP and DPW PAN administrators who wanted to meet President Jokowi for the first time. They wanted to meet, explore the State Palace and take photos with the number one personality of the Republic of Indonesia.
“Yesterday I said, sir, if you would like my permission, my brothers and sisters from all over Indonesia want to see the palace, sir. Both wanted to meet a leader they loved and were proud of. Thank God , even though it was a public holiday, my father was willing to come here from Bogor “Of course, it is immeasurable happiness for friends from all over Indonesia,” said Zulkifli Hasan after the meeting.
He said the meeting between PAN administrators and President Jokowi was warm and smooth.
During the meeting, Zulhas continued, PAN administrators in the regions also expressed their thanks to President Jokowi for leading Indonesia. For PAN regional administrators, Jokowi succeeded in making Indonesia a respected country.
Zulhas denied that his party included on the agenda discussions regarding the next government cabinet which would be led by Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto as president-elect and President Jokowi's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka. as vice president-elect.
As is known, Jokowi has been seen by a number of parties as the kingmaker of Prabowo-Gibran's victory in the 2024 presidential election through the controversial decision of the Constitutional Court (MK).
He stressed that there was no demand for ministerial seats in the Prabowo-Gibran cabinet from Jokowi during this meeting.
“No, this (arrival) is to thank Pak Jokowi for his help,” Zulhas said.
Zulhas said the arrival of the PAN administrators was for the sole purpose of meeting the President. According to Zulhas, PAN administrators in the regions are admirers of Jokowi. They never met President Jokowi at the Palace.
“They are all friends who like Mr. Jokowi, all admirers of Mr. Jokowi, who want to shake hands without any other relationship. I have never met Mr. Jokowi, I have never shaken his hand, I have never seen a palace, I have seen the faces of villagers from Aceh to Papua “I admire Mr. Jokowi but I have never seen Jokowi,” he said.
Apart from that, Zulhas said that during the meeting he conveyed to President Jokowi the national election coordination meeting organized by his party at the JS Luwansa Hotel.
His party reported the national election coordination meeting to Jokowi because he was the party that supported the government. Apart from that, PAN also, said Zulhas, considers Jokowi a family member.
“Pak Jokowi is our family. PAN is Mr. Jokowi's family. “So we are related, PAN considers Pak Jokowi our family,” he said.
When asked if he would invite Jokowi to join the PAN, Zulhas joked that President Jokowi was the owner of the PAN.
“Mr. Jokowi owner. That's it, what else? ” he said.
