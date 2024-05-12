Trump recites a fable and affirms his support for Israel





It was story time with former President Donald Trump on Saturday, as he performed in front of what he called one of the largest audiences in his campaign history, when he brought home this that was once a staple of her campaign: her spoken word rendition of “The Snake”, a song about a woman who takes in the titular reptile, nurses it back to health, and eventually dies from its bite.

What you need to know Former President Donald Trump's rally on the Jersey Shore on Saturday saw him once again recite a song he said was about immigration, while attacking President Joe Biden over the economy and on Israel. Trump called on Biden and the Democratic Party to return money to “anti-Semites, America-haters and chaos financiers who financed chaos on our campuses,” without naming any such donors. The former president's campaign says about 100,000 people attended his rally Saturday. Trump also claimed that the country's positive economic metrics are false, that Biden is responsible for all economic failures, and that the stock market is only up because people believe Trump will win the presidency

Trump has regularly recited the song at his rallies over the years, often using it to emphasize his anti-immigration rhetoric. Immigrants coming to America, he said Saturday, are invaders. He claimed, without evidence, that countries around the world were emptying their prisons and throwing those prisoners directly to America. (For what it's worth, the global prison population increased by 24% between 2000 and 2020, and only decreased in Europe.)

His rendition of “The Snake” began after one of his anti-immigration sections, when he asked if they wanted to hear a song that “is about illegal immigration” and “how much of what we do right now is stupid.” “. And as the song reaches its climax, Trump's recitation only grows fiercer:

I saved you, this woman shouted, “And you even bit me, why? You know your bite is poisonous and now I'm going to die Oh shut up, stupid girl, said the reptile with a smile You knew very well although I was a serpent before you took me in.”

Ironically, the song was written by Oscar Brown, a singer-songwriter and civil rights activist who left the Communist Party after deciding it was “just too black to be red.” The song also takes inspiration from one of Aesop's fables, The Farmer and the Viper, which suggests that being kind to evil only results in being betrayed by that same evil.

Oscar Brown's family resents Trump's continued use of the song. The elephant in the room is that Trump is the living embodiment of the snake that my father talked about in that song, Africa Brown, Oscar Brown's daughter, told CNN in 2018.

But the large crowd of Trump supporters in Wildwood, New Jersey, along the famous Jersey Shore, loved the former president's performance and performance. Estimates from Wildwood officials suggested that between 80,000 and 100,000 people would be present for the speech, and their live reaction suggested that every one of them appreciated his poetic style.

During his speech, which lasted about an hour and a half, Trump repeatedly criticized Biden on the economy, denouncing the job growth numbers as “fake,” rigged and “rigged.” Statistics show that the United States created 15.2 million jobs during Biden's term. , which represents almost 6 million more jobs than before the pandemic. The economy has also grown each year under Biden, although growth slowed in the most recent quarter.

However, high inflation and relatively low weekly earnings have shaken voters' views on both the economy and Biden's job in the White House. Trump jumped at the opportunity, promising to extend his tax cuts if he returned to the White House in November.

Trump hit many of his usual rally standards, including attacks on mail-in voting, immigrants, his criminal charges and Biden's economy.

But he took particular note of his support for Israel's “right to win its war on terror,” saying the Oct. 7 attack would not have happened on his watch. He also called on Biden and the Democratic Party to “return donations from all the anti-Semites, America-haters and chaos financiers who have financed chaos on our campuses.” He did not name specific donors to the Democratic Party who also funded encampments on college campuses.

Trump has a history of association with anti-Semites; he defended the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, for bringing together “very good people on both sides” and suggested that Jews who vote for Democrats “hate Israel “.

“I always say we have enemies without and we have enemies within. Enemies within are more dangerous to me than enemies without,” Trump said. “We can handle Russia and China. But these crazy people in our government who are going to destroy our country, and probably want to. We have to put a stop to it.”

Although Trump has repeatedly claimed Biden's incompetence and that positive economic data associated with the current administration is “fake,” he believes one positive indicator is accurate: the stock market, which he says is in great shape because people think he will win in November.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/politics/2024/05/12/trump-new-jersey-israel-snake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos