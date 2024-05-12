Politics
Former senior adviser to Boris Johnson: We should never have participated in the idiotic war in Ukraine
Dominic Cummings was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top adviser, but now, in Cummings' first public interview since leaving government, published on Pinews on May 9it contradicts the whole of British policy towards Ukraine, of which its former boss, Prime Minister Johnson, was the main defender.
How to get started Wikipedia article on Cummings :
Dominic Mckenzie Cummings (born 25 November 1971) is a British political strategist who served as a senior advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from 24 July 2019 until his resignation on 13 November 2020.[1]
From 2007 to 2014 he served as special adviser to Michael Gove, including when Gove served as Education Secretary, resigning when Gove was appointed chief whip in a cabinet reshuffle. From 2015 to 2016, Cummings was director of Vote Leave, an organization which successfully campaigned in the 2016 referendum for Britain to leave the European Union. Following Johnson's appointment as Prime Minister in July 2019, Cummings was appointed as a senior advisor to the Prime Minister.
And here is the part of the Inews article dealing with British policy towards Ukraine:
Ukraine is a “corrupt shithole country that means nothing at all”
Dominic Cummings fears that by supporting Ukraine, the West has actually helped Putin, with sanctions forcing Russia to deepen its alliance with China.
“We should never have found ourselves in this stupid situation,” he says. “This is not a repeat of 1940 with Potemkin Zelensky as a Churchillian outsider,” he says. This corrupt Ukrainian mafia state has defrauded us all and we are all going to get screwed as a result. We're angry, aren't we?
“The cost of living was a huge shock, the sanctions regime was much more of a disaster for European politics than for Russian politics…
“Of [talsmenn for sttte Ukraina] said: “China will support us.” I then replied “no, China won't, they will make a lot of money supplying Russia.”
The result indicates that he found himself in a war of attrition with Russia, which we pushed into an alliance with the world's greatest manufacturing power.
But what about those who claim that Putin needs to be taught a lesson and that we can't just allow him to invade a neighboring country?
What lesson have we taught him? The lesson we taught Putin is that we are a bunch of fucking clowns.
I mean Putin already knew this before the war. But it highlighted and showed the whole world what a bunch of clowns we are, and America is doubling down on its nine searches to seize Russian assets, so it has already created a sanctions regime that encourages the construction of alternative financial systems worldwide. … This is not about teaching Putin a lesson, but simply saying that we are idiots.
When asked how the West should have responded to Putin's invasion, Cummings asserts that they “should never have gotten into this stupid situation in Ukraine in the first place.” He attributes this to rumors about Ukraine joining NATO. “We kept talking about it. Russia has repeatedly said: Do not do this, otherwise we will give way. Why did we get into all this stupid argument? For what? What a corrupt shit country that means nothing at all. This all makes absolutely no sense.
He said that for Boris Johnson the war was “like a gift from heaven, a lifeline for everyone”. forgetting his collapse… deploying his Churchillian fantasies.” “Ironically, of course, Westminster swallowed it all, even though they hate Boris and constantly criticize him as a fake charlatan, they swallowed all his bullshit about Ukraine and took him seriously.”.
