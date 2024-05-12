US, Israel defy world by voting to make Palestine a full UN member

The vast majority of countries on the planet voted in the United Nations General Assembly in favor of full membership for Palestine.

On May 10, 143 of the 193 UN member states supported a resolution calling for Palestine to become a full member. However, the United States, Israel and seven small countries, representing only 5% of the world's population, opposed this measure, unlike the rest of the planet.

In April, the US government used its veto power in the UN Security Council to kill a resolution that would have allowed Palestine to be recognized as a full member.

Palestine is an observer state at the United Nations, but without Security Council approval it cannot be admitted as a full member.

The combined population of the nine UN member states that voted against Palestine's full membership is approximately 429 million, according to US government statistics:

United States – 342 million

Argentina – 47 million

Czechia – 10.8 million

Papua New Guinea – 10 million

Hungary – 9.9 million

Israel – 9.4 million

Micronesia – 99,603

Palau – 21,864

Nauru – 9,892

Although these countries represent only 5% of the world's population, the United States can oppose the will of the international community because it has veto power in the Security Council.

It is therefore Washington which denies the Palestinian people their rights to sovereignty and to a state, as enshrined in international law. The only obstacle standing in the way of Palestine's full membership in the UN is the United States.

President Joe Biden and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken have repeatedly stated that they support a “two-state solution” in Israel-Palestine, but opposed any attempt to give a state to the Palestinian people.

#BREAKING US vetoes Security Council resolution recommending observer State of Palestine be admitted to full UN membership Voting result:

FOR: 12

AGAINST: 1

ABSTENTION: 2 pic.twitter.com/lvxKeEtThZ – UN News (@UN_News_Centre) April 18, 2024

Opposition to Palestinian sovereignty is bipartisan in the United States, uniting both the Republican and Democratic parties.

In March, Biden condemned Hungarian right-wing President Viktor Orbn like a “dictator”. Orbn is an ally of Trump, whom Biden also ardently criticizes. Yet all three are allies in supporting Israel and opposing Palestinian sovereignty.

A poll conducted in April found that a majority of Democrats believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Most Republicans do not believe Israel is committing genocide. Biden is therefore allied with the Republicans, against the base of his own party.

THE General Assembly Resolution which was passed on May 10 affirmed that “the State of Palestine is qualified for membership of the United Nations in accordance with Article 4 of the Charter of the United Nations and should therefore be admitted to membership of the United Nations.”

He called for allowing “the participation of the State of Palestine in the sessions and work of the General Assembly and in international conferences convened under the auspices of the Assembly or other organs of the United Nations.”

The resolution also reaffirms “the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine”, and demands “an end to the Israeli occupation which began in 1967”, which violates international law.

During the May 10 vote, 25 countries abstained. These included Germany, Italy and several other European states, as well as Canada and Ukraine.

The post-2014 pro-NATO Ukrainian government has close ally with Israel and opposed Palestinian sovereignty.

About three-quarters of the world's countries, or 143 of the 193 UN member states, have already established formal diplomatic relations with Palestine. It is mainly the West which refuses to do so.