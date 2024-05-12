Xi Jinping's eternal anti-corruption offensive in China

At the end of April, the National People's Congress (NPC) of China, the front parliament of the communist dictatorship, announced the expulsion of four of its members suspected of violating the law and discipline. One of those expelled was scientist Yang Xiaoming, creator of the first Covid-19 vaccine approved in the Asian country.

This is just one of the most recent cases in the anti-corruption offensive undertaken by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) since dictator Xi Jinping assumed the post of party general secretary in November 2012 and then leader of the country in March. 2012. next year.

As the majority of Chinese in important positions come from the CCP, the purges cover more and more sectors of Chinese society and economy, such as banks, the military (including China's rocket program) , health, telephone, energy and technology, always following a mysterious pattern. sudden disappearances, which includes the removal of the targeted person's records from the websites of the agencies where they worked.

The website Politico compared Xi's anti-corruption offensive to the methods of paranoid Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, whose purges during the Great Terror between 1936 and 1938 resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people (some estimates say more than a million victims). ), executed or who lost their lives in prison camps (called gulags), many of whom were former allies of the communist circle.

During the first ten years of the Chinese campaign, 4.7 million CCP members were investigated. In 2023 alone, around 610,000 party members have been convicted of corruption.

Analysts say there is indeed a lot of corruption within the CCP, but Xi's endless offensive is also politically motivated, aiming to consolidate power and prevent other leaders from threatening to overturn it.

Xi may be paranoid about high-level corruption, but his fear is not an illusion, Andrew Wedeman, coordinator of China studies at Georgia State University, said in a BBC interview. The corruption he fears is certainly real. [Mas]

Of course, it is probably also true that Xi leveraged the crackdown to gain political advantage.

In March 2023, he was re-elected (a term used here ironically, as China is a one-party dictatorship) to a third five-year term, making him the Asian country's most powerful leader since the tyrant Mao Tung. .

The dictator has already signaled that the anti-corruption campaign has no deadline. Although decade-long anti-corruption efforts have won a landslide victory, the situation remains complex, Xi said in January. Faced with such a complex situation, there can be no interruption, relaxation or compromise in the fight against corruption.

CNN's Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, agreed that the crackdown would not end anytime soon.

Xi mentions some pressing problems, such as deep-seated corruption in the economy. to an internal audience, to ensure that people know that the anti-corruption campaign is the top priority, he said.

However, in the BBC interview, Andrew Wedeman pointed out that a seemingly endless offensive, instead of impressing the population, tends to make them more skeptical about its effectiveness.

To put it simply: if you spend a decade fighting a battle to the death against tigers

and, ten years later, you are hunting the same numbers as when you started, this strongly suggests that you are not succeeding in hunting them to extinction and that you may not even have reduced their numbers significantly, said the professor.

In other words: the political force of Xi's witch hunt may well have its days numbered. (With the EFE Agency)