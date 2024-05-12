Politics
Xi Jinping's eternal anti-corruption offensive in China
At the end of April, the National People's Congress (NPC) of China, the front parliament of the communist dictatorship, announced the expulsion of four of its members suspected of violating the law and discipline. One of those expelled was scientist Yang Xiaoming, creator of the first Covid-19 vaccine approved in the Asian country.
This is just one of the most recent cases in the anti-corruption offensive undertaken by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) since dictator Xi Jinping assumed the post of party general secretary in November 2012 and then leader of the country in March. 2012. next year.
As the majority of Chinese in important positions come from the CCP, the purges cover more and more sectors of Chinese society and economy, such as banks, the military (including China's rocket program) , health, telephone, energy and technology, always following a mysterious pattern. sudden disappearances, which includes the removal of the targeted person's records from the websites of the agencies where they worked.
The website Politico compared Xi's anti-corruption offensive to the methods of paranoid Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, whose purges during the Great Terror between 1936 and 1938 resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people (some estimates say more than a million victims). ), executed or who lost their lives in prison camps (called gulags), many of whom were former allies of the communist circle.
During the first ten years of the Chinese campaign, 4.7 million CCP members were investigated. In 2023 alone, around 610,000 party members have been convicted of corruption.
Analysts say there is indeed a lot of corruption within the CCP, but Xi's endless offensive is also politically motivated, aiming to consolidate power and prevent other leaders from threatening to overturn it.
Xi may be paranoid about high-level corruption, but his fear is not an illusion, Andrew Wedeman, coordinator of China studies at Georgia State University, said in a BBC interview. The corruption he fears is certainly real. [Mas]
Of course, it is probably also true that Xi leveraged the crackdown to gain political advantage.
In March 2023, he was re-elected (a term used here ironically, as China is a one-party dictatorship) to a third five-year term, making him the Asian country's most powerful leader since the tyrant Mao Tung. .
The dictator has already signaled that the anti-corruption campaign has no deadline. Although decade-long anti-corruption efforts have won a landslide victory, the situation remains complex, Xi said in January. Faced with such a complex situation, there can be no interruption, relaxation or compromise in the fight against corruption.
CNN's Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, agreed that the crackdown would not end anytime soon.
Xi mentions some pressing problems, such as deep-seated corruption in the economy. to an internal audience, to ensure that people know that the anti-corruption campaign is the top priority, he said.
However, in the BBC interview, Andrew Wedeman pointed out that a seemingly endless offensive, instead of impressing the population, tends to make them more skeptical about its effectiveness.
To put it simply: if you spend a decade fighting a battle to the death against tigers [termo que a ditadura
chinesa usa para se referir aos corruptos de alto escalo] and, ten years later, you are hunting the same numbers as when you started, this strongly suggests that you are not succeeding in hunting them to extinction and that you may not even have reduced their numbers significantly. significant, said the professor.
In other words: the political force of Xi's witch hunt may well have its days numbered. (With the EFE Agency)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/paranoia-e-objetivos-politicos-a-eterna-ofensiva-anticorrupcao-de-xi-jinping/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan on raising his daughter Imara, after his divorce from ex-wife Avantika Malik; Actor reveals I do everything without a nanny
- Xi Jinping's eternal anti-corruption offensive in China
- Ferris' Day Off: Walk and Wag Launches Summer Walk Series in Williamsburg
- Fight to the last ball, PCB chief tells Dublin cricket team – Sport
- Wow! Amazon's Hidden Store Is Full of Summer Fashion Finds
- What we're talking about when we talk about rural AI
- Trump May Owe More Than $100 Million in Taxes Following IRS Investigation, New York Times Report Says
- Jeff Bezos and Dua Lipa party after the Met Gala
- Chinese Uber rival Didi revives UK launch plans
- Forget the Pixel 8a — here are 7 reasons I'm waiting for the Pixel 9 Pro
- Summer House star Ciara Miller: Inside a Day in the Life
- Bears break three more records at ASUN Conference Championships