Narendra Modi will continue to lead, says Amit Shah on Kejriwal's retirement at 75





Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File | Photo credit: PTI

Back on the campaign trail after being released from Tihar Jail on interim bail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said voting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be tantamount to voting for Amit Shah as Prime Minister as Mr. Modi. reportedly set to retire from politics at the age of 75 on September 17, 2025. However, in response to his comments, Union Home Minister Shah said Mr Modi would remain Prime Minister for the entire term, and the BJP constitution did not mention any retirement age . Mr. Kejriwal cited a norm that Mr. Modi imposed within the BJP that leaders must retire at 75. Suggesting a power struggle within the BJP, Mr. Kejriwal said: If their [BJP] government is formed, they will first have [Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister] Yogi Adityanath then made Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi seeks votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfill the Modis guarantee? Mr Kejriwal took a cue from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who also questioned whether Mr Modi was ready to retire at 75 and said: Modiji he himself established a rule in 2014 that anyone who is a member of the BJP who reaches 75 years of age will be forced to retire. LK Advani had to retire first, then Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan and Yashwant Sinha. If this model is followed, I would like to ask the BJP who is its candidate for the post of Prime Minister? » asked Mr. Kejriwal. He added that Mr. Modi was on a mission to impose a dictatorship by not only putting opposition leaders behind bars, but also politically finishing off those of the BJP. If the BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections, all opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Tejashvi Yadav, MP Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan and Uddhav Thackeray, will be in jail. They will not even leave the BJP leadership as they have already ended the careers of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, Manohar Lal Khattar and Raman Singh. Next in line is Yogi Adityanath, Mr. Kejriwal said. Released on interim bail until June 1, Mr Kejriwal said he would travel across the country and plead with people to save India from a dictatorship. He said the BJP thought that by arresting the four top AAP leaders, it would be able to destroy the party, but this plan backfired. They built a false case against me and thought that I would resign as the chief minister, but I did not fall for their conspiracy. Even Hemant Soren, who was arrested, should not have resigned, Mr. Kejriwal said. Reacting to the statement, Mr. Shah said: I would like to say to Arvind Kejriwal and company and the entire INDIA bloc that there is no need for you to feel happy that Mr. Modi is 75 years old. This is not written anywhere in the BJP. constitution that you must retire. Mr. Modi will complete his term and continue to lead the country. There is no confusion within the BJP over this.

