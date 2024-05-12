Prime Minister's guarantee to West Bengal

Archive photo

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Trinamool Congress and said the infiltrators were thriving under Mamata Banerjee's rule and assured the people of West Bengal that no one can stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.

Addressing a rally in Barrackpur, Prime Minister Modi gave five 'guarantees' to the people of West Bengal.

“I want to give five guarantees to the people of Bengal: – No one can give reservations based on religion. Reservations for SC, ST and OBC will not be affected. No one can stop you from celebrating Ram Navami. The ruling Supreme Court on Ram Mandir will not be overturned No one can stop the implementation of CAA,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister's remarks on the Ram Mandir verdict came days after former Congress chief Acharya Pramod Krishnam claimed that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was committed to overturning the court verdict supreme over Ram Mandir if the Congress formed the government at the Centre.

Prime Minister Modi slammed the opposition and said they had made the CAA a “villain”, adding that the CAA should provide citizenship.

“Vote bank politics brought a law like CAA, which protects humanity, but the opposition made it a villain. CAA is a law to give citizenship to victims, it does not take away citizenship from anyone .But parties like Congress-TMC have painted it with the color of their lies,” he said.

The Prime Minister claimed that infiltrators are thriving under the protection of the TMC in the state.

“There was a time when many scientific discoveries were taking place in Bengal. Today, under the rule of TMC, the domestic bomb making industry is functioning in many places. There was a time when Bengal was revolting against the infiltrators, but today the infiltrators are thriving here under the protection of the TMC,” he said.

He further hit out at the West Bengal government over law and order in the state on several religious occasions during which violent incidents were reported, and said it had become difficult for a common man to follow his faith in Bengal.

PM Modi continued his attack on the state government and highlighted the Sandeshkhali incident by claiming that TMC goons are threatening the women of Sandeshkhali.

“TMC goons are threatening women of Sandeshkhali only because the culprit's name is Shahjahan Sheikh. They are trying their best to save him and protect him from legal action. Don't be afraid of TMC. You must entrust your entire mandate to our candidate. “Every vote will come to me Viksit Bengal is crucial for Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Referring to the West Bengal teacher recruitment case, PM Modi said the money that TMC extorted from the people would be legally returned to the people.

“Modi will not let corrupt leaders sit in peace. They will be reprimanded! No corrupt leader will be spared. The money that TMC extorted from you will be legally returned to you,” he said.

Voting will take place for eight Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal in the fourth phase of voting to be held on May 13. The constituencies are Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for 2 seats. The CPI(M) won 2 seats, while the Congress won 4 seats.

However, the BJP performed much better in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats compared to the TMC's 22. The Congress total fell to just 2 seats, while the Left got a blank.

