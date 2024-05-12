Trump brings 2024 campaign to Jersey Shore • Pennsylvania Capital-Star





WILDWOOD, NJ The Garden State isn't often in the national spotlight for a presidential election, but former President Donald Trump brought his campaign here Saturday, holding a rally on a South Jersey beach not far from the Pennsylvania.

“As you can see, today we are expanding the electoral maps as we will officially be playing in the state of New Jersey. We're going to win the state of New Jersey,” Trump told the crowd, standing on a stage in front of carnival rides. “Millions of people in so-called blue states are joining our movement based on love, intelligence and what we call common sense.”

Trump began Saturday's rally more than an hour after its scheduled 5 p.m. start time and spoke for about 90 minutes. During his speech, he touched on familiar topics, like his secret trial in New York, where this week adult film star Stormy Daniels testified about an alleged sexual relationship, which Trump has denied. He also reiterated unfounded claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Trump also made several local references; he invited New Jersey U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew on stage, calling him a star, and took several jabs at former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and current Gov. Phil Murphy. He also said he would stand up to radical Marxist prosecutors like Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner, who has been the target of significant ire from the Pennsylvania Republican Party.

U.S. Congressman Jeff Van Drew speaks at former President Donald Trump's campaign rally on Wildwood Beach, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Photo by Tim Hawk)

Just over a mile from Trump's speech, TalkRadio 1210 WPHT Philadelphia, a conservative radio station, hosted a watch party at Mulligans Shore Bar and Grill. Rich Zeoli, afternoon host at the station, said the crowd of about 200 people was evenly split between New Jersey and Pennsylvania residents.

He said Trump's comments regarding the economy received the most positive responses.

I think when he was talking about food prices, when he was talking about the price of food, I think the economy is always the problem, really, more than anything, Zeoli told the Capital-Star. This will be the problem that motivates everyone.

He added that Trump's comments bashing wind turbines also received a very positive reaction from the crowd, saying this is an energy issue that concerns both residents of New Jersey and Pennsylvanians who vacation in the area.

Although Trump delivered his usual stump speech at times, he made multiple references that he has not made at previous rallies in the Keystone State:

Trump has criticized mail-in voting in recent years but urged those in attendance to embrace it, though he still calls it corrupt. Trump said the election season would begin Sept. 16 due to early voting, but added that if he wins a second term, he wants to have a day of voting with paper ballots, proof of citizenship and a piece of paper. voter ID. During Trump's last visit to Pennsylvania a month ago, he made no mention of abortion. On Saturday, he thanked the six Supreme Court justices, including three he appointed, who ruled on the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. He described abortion as a very controversial issue, but said the decision to leave it to the states is the right decision. Trump has often criticized Biden for his administration's economic policies, but spent a lot of time driving home the issue on Saturday. From day one, we will abandon Bidenomics and restore MAGAnomics, he said. Trump also took issue with Biden's pledge to phase out 2017 tax reform legislation signed under his administration. Biden criticized Trump over this policy during the election campaign in Pennsylvania. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Trump deplored what he called riots at his alma mater. On Friday morning, Philadelphia police dismantled a two-week encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters. Although Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro called for the disbandment and said the situation was out of control, no riots were reported at the university.

With the general election less than six months away, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have made numerous visits to Pennsylvania. In recent weeks, Trump has been largely kept out of his campaign because of the New York trial.

Saturday was Trump's first rally in New Jersey in 2024, but he has campaigned in the state in previous cycles. In January 2020, Trump held a rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center and blasted Democrats for their efforts to impeach him.

Trump is unlikely to win New Jersey, according to national media outlets like the Cook Political Report, which views the state as solidly Democratic. New Jersey hasn't voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1988, and Trump lost the state by double digits both times he was his party's nominee for president.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally on Wildwood Beach, Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Tim Hawk

However, an Emerson College poll comparing Biden and Trump, taken in late March, showed Biden leading Trump by only 7 points in New Jersey, while 15% of respondents were undecided. Biden led Trump by 5 points when that poll included third-party candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Jill Stein and Cornel West. It remains to be seen which third-party candidates will show up on the ballot in New Jersey.

Although New Jersey is not on most pundits' radar for the election, Wildwood is a popular destination for Philadelphia-area vacationers and Trump's rally will draw those from the crucial Keystone State and media coverage of the market.

Zeoli told the Capital-Star he thought it was a strategic move to hold the rally on the Jersey Shore to include multiple media markets. He said the venue may also have been a way for Trump to thank Van Drew, who switched parties during the previous election cycle and supported Trump's candidacy.

Trump's last appearance in Pennsylvania was on April 13, when he attended a fundraiser in Bucks County and held a rally in the purple Lehigh Valley. He visited Pennsylvania three times in 2024, including a surprise appearance in Philadelphia at Sneaker Con in February.

Over the past week, Trump has given interviews with media outlets in the Pennsylvania and New Jersey markets, including a television interview with Harrisburg-based WGAL and radio interviews with TalkRadio 1210 WPHT Philadelphia and New Jersey 101.5.

Trump received promising numbers this week in Pennsylvania, with polls conducted by AARP Pennsylvania and Muhlenberg College showing him with a slight lead over Biden, while U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania) maintains his advantage over his Republican challenger David McCormick.

Biden has visited Pennsylvania three times since Trump's last appearance in the state, with campaign events in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Scranton, bringing the president's total trips to the Keystone State to seven in 2024.

On Wednesday, Harris held a campaign event in suburban Philadelphia, where she was joined by actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph to discuss abortion and reproductive rights.

'We need to have these conversations out loud': Vice President Harris talks about abortion in Pennsylvania

By the end of April, Biden's campaign had opened 24 coordinated campaign offices across Pennsylvania, including in red areas like York and Lancaster. Trump does not appear to have yet opened any campaign offices in Pennsylvania, although his campaign management recently said it preferred to run a “leaner” operation than in previous campaigns.

Ahead of Trump's visit Saturday, the Biden campaign hosted a call with reporters Friday, featuring New Jersey Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill. She blasted Trump's business record in New Jersey.

I suspect when Trump has this rally in Wildwood, you'll see a lot of people coming from out of our state, because here in our state we know Trump has filed for bankruptcy five times, Sherrill said. That he really undermined the economic viability of Atlantic City, that he didn't pay workers, that he didn't pay contractors, that he bankrupted small businesses because of his promises not held.

And if there was any doubt the audience was largely from Philadelphia and surrounding counties, it was especially when Trump hosted former New York Giants Lawrence Taylor and Ottis Anderson at the rally. Several EAGLES Eagles chants broke out in the crowd as the former players took the stage.

Update: This story was updated at 8:30 p.m. on May 11, 2024 with details of the gathering, and again at 10:44 p.m.

